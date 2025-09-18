Change to Index Tracked by Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ)

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc., today announced a slight modification to the index that Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: SGDJ) tracks. Gold miners, as measured by the Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index, have returned more than 90%, year-to-date, as of September 16, 2025. This strong performance has led to an increase in market capitalization of the index constituents, causing many junior gold miners to rise above the $2 billion market capitalization ceiling as outlined in Section 2.1 of the index methodology. In response to this development in the gold market and to preserve the integrity and the implementability of the Index’s weighting methodology, Solactive AG announced a one-off adjustment to the guideline of the Index, which SGDJ tracks. This change affects the security-level market capitalization requirement as outlined in Section 2.1 of the index methodology.

Notably, the minimum market capitalization threshold for eligible securities will be revised from below USD $2 billion to below USD $3 billion. This adjustment is being implemented at the next scheduled rebalance as a one-time change and does not represent an ongoing modification to the index methodology.

About Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”). Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California. For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

