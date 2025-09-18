MANTECH Wins $910 Million U.S. SOUTHCOM Defense Contract

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTECH, a leading provider of AI and mission-critical technology solutions, today announced winning a $910 million contract to provide comprehensive enterprise-level cyber and data-informed IT services to the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and mission partners.

“Always advancing the capabilities of our warfighters and delivering the all-important edge in combat, MANTECH advances our clients' missions and national security," said MANTECH CEO & President Matt Tait. "We are proud to support SOUTHCOM in meeting this essential objective.”

“MANTECH’s mission depth, leadership in AI and expertise in mission-focused technology solutions are key to the DoD’s most critical priorities,” said David Hathaway, President of MANTECH’s Defense Sector. “Nearly half our people are U.S. veterans with deep knowledge of DoD missions, networks and infrastructure, and the know-how to drive outstanding performance in every military zone and theater.”

Under this task order awarded by GSA – for seven years provided all option periods are exercised – MANTECH will provide IT, network architecture and infrastructure solutions plus guidance on network modernization, laying the groundwork for future deployment of AI for SOUTHCOM – one of 11 unified Combatant Commands (COCOMs) in the U.S. Department of Defense.

Based in Doral, Florida, SOUTHCOM is a joint command comprised of military and civilian personnel representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and several other federal agencies. SOUTHCOM is responsible for providing contingency planning, operations and security cooperation in its assigned Area of Responsibility, which includes Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

About MANTECH

MANTECH provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 57 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on MANTECH can be found at www.mantech.com.

