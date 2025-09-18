ShopVision Raises $4.1M to Drive AI-First Ecommerce Execution Built on Unmatched Competitive and Market Intelligence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShopVision Technologies Inc. today announced the close of a USD $4.1 million Seed financing round led by Brightspark Ventures, with participation from BDC Capital, Rhino Ventures, and strategic leaders from category-defining brands.

ShopVision is the AI super agent for merchants, unlocking unprecedented productivity by fusing the most complete visual and historical competitive intelligence dataset in ecommerce with a brand’s own first-party data. The result: an AI-driven selling system that helps teams instantly see the market, understand their position, and automate high-impact AI driven workflows across marketing, merchandising, pricing, and operations.

“AI will change how every brand operates. ShopVision helps teams get started effectively without getting overwhelmed,” said Harry Chemko, Co-founder and CEO of ShopVision. “The recent MIT report showing that 95% of AI projects have failed highlights the problem that most lack the real context and data needed to succeed. ShopVision solves this for ecommerce teams, making AI truly useful by pairing deep context with constantly expanding workflow automation.”

“AI is rapidly redrawing the landscape of how brands operate and connect with their customers,” said Lyndon Cormack, Co-founder and Managing Director of Herschel Supply. “For us, ShopVision provides both the vantage point and the tools to navigate that shift with confidence. It turns competitive complexity into clarity, and helps ensure that the decisions we make today translate into stronger performance and a more resilient brand tomorrow.”

“ShopVision gives us the ability to react to competitive and customer insights faster than ever before,” added Mike Cheng, Head of Digital at City Beach. “The workflows are practical, impactful, and designed around how real ecommerce teams work.”

“Even within just the first month of using ShopVision, we’ve already seen real ROI. The visibility from the agent gave our team a new level of clarity into competitor moves on social and digital campaigns,” said Jake Rawson, CEO of Craft Sports North America. “It’s really cut through the anecdotal chatter and brought us hard facts about promo cadences and product launches. That clarity has already helped us start ramping up our own social presence for the coming months.”



“ShopVision is on its way to becoming a category-defining platform in ecommerce AI. They are building something teams actually rely on, using deep competitive intelligence to power practical workflows that drive results,” said Andrew Lugsdin, Partner at Brightspark Ventures.



Example Workflows Now in Use, Driven from Competitive Market Data

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Planning and Execution : Benchmark competitor promotions and campaign performance, optimize campaign timing, and adjust in real time to maximize holiday performance

: Benchmark competitor promotions and campaign performance, optimize campaign timing, and adjust in real time to maximize holiday performance Pricing & Promotion Intelligence : Identify competitive promotional strategies and optimize timing for campaigns to deliver materially better performance

: Identify competitive promotional strategies and optimize timing for campaigns to deliver materially better performance Content & Creative Inspiration : Surface trending product imagery and messaging across the market

: Surface trending product imagery and messaging across the market Merchandising, Assortment Planning & Sell-through Analysis : Analyze category depth, product mix, and sell-through rates against peers

: Analyze category depth, product mix, and sell-through rates against peers Ad Performance Monitoring : Track competitor ad spend, variations, results, placement, and creative to inform ROI decisions

: Track competitor ad spend, variations, results, placement, and creative to inform ROI decisions Wholesale & Retail Channel Compliance Monitoring : Monitor partners and marketplaces to make sure pricing, product imagery, promotions, and messaging stay aligned with what was agreed

: Monitor partners and marketplaces to make sure pricing, product imagery, promotions, and messaging stay aligned with what was agreed Social Monitoring & Insights : Track sentiment, conversations, and emerging trends across competitor’s social platforms

: Track sentiment, conversations, and emerging trends across competitor’s social platforms Influencer Monitoring : Monitor relevant influencers, track competitor partnerships, and measure content impact

: Monitor relevant influencers, track competitor partnerships, and measure content impact Weekly Operational Report Automation: Consolidate performance data and competitive market data into ready-to-use weekly summaries for leadership and cross-functional teams



Founding Team

ShopVision was founded by a team with over 60 years of combined ecommerce and AI experience, spanning retail, SaaS, and data infrastructure:

Harry Chemko , Co-founder & CEO – Previously co-founded Elastic Path , a pioneer in composable commerce platform software, where he maintains his role as Board Member and CSO

, Co-founder & CEO – Previously co-founded , a pioneer in composable commerce platform software, where he maintains his role as Board Member and CSO Peter Sheldon , Co-founder & CPO – Former VP Strategy at Adobe , Ecommerce Analyst at Forrester Research , and a key voice in commerce innovation at Magento

, Co-founder & CPO – Former , , and a key voice in commerce innovation at Magento Jeff Neil, Co-founder & CTO – Former engineering leader at Vivrelle, The Honest Company, and Glo Yoga, bringing deep experience scaling data-intensive platforms and consumer AI applications



The team has built and scaled platforms used by some of the world’s most innovative brands and retailers, and is now focused on giving every brand the competitive intelligence and AI infrastructure to compete at the highest level.

Free BFCM Resource for Brands and Retailers

To help ecommerce teams prepare for the busiest shopping season of the year, ShopVision is offering a complimentary Black Friday / Cyber Monday 2025 Planning Guide. The guide includes actionable insights, competitive benchmarks, and practical steps to maximize performance this holiday season.

Access it here: http://www.shopvision.ai/bfcm-guide-2025

About ShopVision

ShopVision is the competitive intelligence and automation layer for high-velocity ecommerce teams. Built for brands and retailers, the platform combines the most complete competitive market dataset in digital commerce with a company’s own first-party data to deliver real-time insights and AI-powered workflows. From campaign planning to pricing strategy, ShopVision helps teams move faster, make smarter decisions, and drive meaningful performance gains. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, ShopVision is already trusted by dozens of category-leading brands including Herschel, Craft Sports, Men's Warehouse, and City Beach.

Learn more or request a demo at shopvision.ai .

Media Contact

Amrit Shergill

press@shopvision.ai

www.shopvision.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55983fc4-241d-4459-aec4-cd4c69f0bff5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/760e79fa-c765-4308-9d5c-a5c785b458c0