LifeMD Expands Pharmacy Services with Non-Sterile Compounding to Deliver Personalized, Cost-Efficient Therapies at Scale

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced the expansion of its state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy to include advanced non-sterile compounding capabilities for oral and topical medications. This milestone extends LifeMD’s pharmacy growth strategy by enabling its vertically integrated platform to deliver tailored therapies designed to meet evolving patient needs while improving efficiency and reducing reliance on third-party providers.

LifeMD’s commercial pharmacy, launched in August 2024 with capacity to process up to 5,000 prescriptions per day, can now formulate customized medications, including allergen-free and combination products not commercially available. These capabilities align with LifeMD’s core service areas in men’s and women’s health, dermatology, and beyond. The addition strengthens the Company’s ability to support specialized therapies while driving operational savings, shortening fulfillment times, and improving patient convenience.

“Every action we take is focused on strengthening LifeMD’s ability to deliver higher-quality, more accessible care to our patients,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “By expanding our pharmacy with non-sterile compounding, we are not just adding capabilities, we’re building toward a future where every patient’s care is seamless, personalized, and accessible. This advancement complements our core service areas and brings us closer to delivering an unmatched healthcare experience, where convenience, continuity, and innovation come together to provide the kind of care that people want and deserve.”

LifeMD’s compounding pharmacy operates under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s 503A designation to directly meet specific patient needs with custom-formulated products. The Company is committed to adhering to strict quality and safety standards set by both federal and state regulations. LifeMD’s pharmacy is currently licensed in 13 states, with expectations to attain licenses in all 50 states within the next 12 months.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated compounding pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

