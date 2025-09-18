Curonix Expands the Freedom® PNS System Patient Treatment Options with the Launch of its Innovative Wearable Solution for Chronic Pain of the Head, Neck, Shoulder, and Torso

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curonix LLC, a leading medical technology company specializing in opioid-free chronic pain relief, today announced the launch of its next-generation wearable accessory for the Freedom® Peripheral Nerve Stimulator (PNS) System. This innovative wearable targets chronic pain in the head, neck, shoulder, and upper torso regions, with the potential to serve up to 235,000 patients annually1.

This addition completes an already robust portfolio that provides physicians and patients with an effective solution for managing chronic pain and ensuring every targeted treatment area has a dedicated wearable, fulfilling Curonix’s mission to deliver the only full-body PNS system on the market.

Curonix’s wearable portfolio is designed for three core advantages: flexibility, versatility, and comfort through a slip-resistant, adjustable fit that accommodates a wide range of body types for consistent therapy delivery. With multiple configurations, a single wearable can precisely target nerve locations. The lightweight, low-profile designs support adhesive-free wear over clothing while maintaining therapy connectivity and power, ensuring comfort and confidence in daily activities.

“With more than 20,000 patients treated, the Freedom PNS System is helping patients regain control over their daily lives,” said Aure Bruneau, Chief Executive Officer of Curonix. “The addition of this innovative wearable completes the only full-body PNS portfolio, giving patients and physicians dedicated solutions for every major targeted peripheral nerve. By expanding our clinical reach while prioritizing patient comfort, we are broadening the potential of what PNS can achieve.”

The Freedom® PNS System has been cleared for use in the craniofacial region but is not yet commercially available.

About Curonix LLC

Curonix LLC is a Delaware medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies intended to help relieve chronic pain. The proprietary Freedom PNS System is a non-integrated, minimally-invasive implant that does not include an implanted battery. The Freedom PNS System is powered by HF-EMC (High-Frequency Electromagnetic Coupling) and is comprised of a two-component implantable neurostimulator, an externally worn transmitter, and software used to set patient-specific stimulation programs. The two-component neurostimulator, comprised of an electrode array and a separate surgically connected receiver, is anchored within two separate incisions, including the creation of a subcutaneous pocket. The stimulation program is adjusted as needed to provide pain relief for the patient. For more information, visit curonix.com.

