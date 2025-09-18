Enphase Energy Boosts Solargraf with New TPO Partner Integrations, Faster Proposals, Availability in Japan, and NREL Validation

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced enhancements to its Solargraf® platform with new third-party ownership (TPO) financing integrations, faster proposals, and availability in Japan. Solargraf is an all-in-one digital proposal, design, and permitting tool that enables solar installers to create, manage, and close high-quality proposals quickly and efficiently.

With the new federal budget framework redefining clean energy incentives, Enphase is helping installers navigate the transition with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities on designs, automated permits that are AHJ-ready, and fully customized proposals. Backing these innovations, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) validated the Solargraf platform’s performance against measured photovoltaic (PV) system data, confirming accuracy comparable to NREL’s own System Advisor Model. This independent verification reinforces the Solargraf platform’s reliability as a trusted tool for solar design and proposal generation. The latest updates to the Solargraf platform include:

Integrations with TPO financing companies. Most leading TPO providers in the United States, including EnFin, GoodLeap, LightReach, EverBright, and IGS, now accept Solargraf. LightReach, EnFin, and GoodLeap are fully integrated, enabling instant proposal generation with seamless financing options. The platform is expected to help installers support more TPO projects and maximize tax credit value following the recent U.S. policy changes.

Express Editor. A streamlined feature that allows installers to quickly adjust proposals on the spot, whether at the kitchen table or over a video call, so they can close deals faster and increase homeowner confidence.

A streamlined feature that allows installers to quickly adjust proposals on the spot, whether at the kitchen table or over a video call, so they can close deals faster and increase homeowner confidence. Availability in Japan. The Solargraf platform, available in the Japanese language, is now accessible to installers in the region and helping solar professionals in this important new market for Enphase. Enphase also expects to expand the platform into India, France, and Australia in the coming months.



“The Solargraf platform continues to evolve with enhanced features that give our teams the tools needed to more efficiently make sales and design and build systems,” said Connor McFadden, director of strategy at Revolution Solar. “It’s helped us reduce proposal revisions and close more deals, while completing projects we can be proud of, both on time and on budget.”

“The updates to the Solargraf platform are a game changer for our business,” said Mark Hader, VP of sales at Go Solar Power. “The faster proposal editing with Express Editor is a big help. Most important for our team is the new shading tool and setbacks, supporting consistent yields and streamlined layouts. We’re able to move quickly and deliver a better experience for our customers.”

“The financing integrations added to the Solargraf platform have made our sales process dramatically more efficient,” said Bernie Packard, CEO of Exo Energy. “With the leading TPO providers built right into the platform, we’re able to create finance-ready proposals more efficiently.”

Enphase plans to expand the Solargraf platform into additional markets and introduce new features to support productivity, sales velocity, and customization for solar professionals. Planned improvements to the platform include an enhanced user experience for system design, streamlining ordering and shipping for a complete bill of materials (BOM), including racking from leading racking providers, and a custom tariff builder to help visually explain energy tariffs to homeowners.

“The Solargraf platform is designed to help reduce friction in the solar sales, design, and permitting process,” said Jayant Somani, senior vice president and general manager of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy. “These updates make it easier for installers to serve more homeowners, with greater flexibility, speed, and financial transparency across many geographies.”

