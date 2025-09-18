MindRank Presented Clinical Update on Oral GLP-1RA MDR-001 at LSX World Congress, Highlighting AI-Powered Innovation

HANGZHOU, China and LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindRank, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered drug discovery company, was invited to present at the 2025 LSX World Congress in Boston. The company delivered a keynote presentation entitled “AI-Designed Oral GLP-1RA: First-in-Class Phase IIb Clinical Readouts and Translational Insights”. This marks the first international presentation of MDR-001’s update clinical results, sparking significant interest and discussion among global industry experts and corporate leaders.

As a potential first-in-class, AI-designed oral GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA), MDR-001 represents a breakthrough in drug discovery, demonstrating how AI can reshape traditional R&D pathways and expand the frontiers of AI applications in the pharmaceutical field.

MDR-001 was discovered through MindRank’s AI drug discovery platform. In its Phase IIb clinical trial, MDR-001 achieved a statistically significant weight reduction of 10.3% at 24 weeks compared to 2.5% with placebo (p<0.00001), with up to 48.1% of participants achieving≥10% weight loss, and placebo-adjusted weight loss ranged from 7.1% to 7.8%. MDR-001 also showed a promising safety and tolerability profile, with no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs) reported and a markedly lower discontinuation rate than the 15%–50% typically observed in clinical trials of GLP-1 therapies[1,2]. These findings suggest MDR-001 may offer superior patient adherence and promising clinical utility. The overall hepatic safety profile of the subjects was favorable. It is worth noting that the treatment groups in this study included approximately 20% of subjects with pre-existing liver dysfunction and elevated transaminase levels. No trend of transaminase elevation was observed in any group. Moreover, compared to the placebo group, the MDR-001 treatment groups showed significant reductions in transaminase levels from baseline.

MindRank emphasized that the rapid advancement and positive outcomes of MDR-001 underscore the transformative power of AI in target identification, molecular design, and optimization. By significantly shortening R&D timelines, reducing costs, and enhancing success rates, AI is reshaping the future of drug discovery. MindRank’s debut at the LSX World Congress not only highlighted the strength of its AI-driven platform and the exceptional clinical potential of MDR-001, but also earned strong recognition from the global biopharmaceutical community. It marks an important step forward in the company’s international strategy.

About MDR-001

MDR-001 is a novel, β-arrestin 2 selective, orally bioavailable small-molecule GLP-1 RA discovered using MindRank's proprietary AI platform, Molecule Pro™. MDR-001 has demonstrated excellent functional potency and selectivity, with favorable ADME properties and oral bioavailability, as well as desirable pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability, indicating its best-in-class potential for the treatment of obesity and T2DM with large unmet medical needs.

About MindRank

MindRank is an artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered drug discovery company. By leveraging its proprietary AI platforms (PharmKG™, Molecule Dance™ and Molecule Pro™), the company aims to significantly accelerate the drug discovery process and deliver small molecule medicines with differentiations and clinical benefits. Leading asset MDR-001, an AI-designed oral GLP-1RA small molecule, has successfully completed a phase 2b clinical study.

For more information, visit www.mindrank.ai.

For BD inquiries, contact bd@mindrank.ai.