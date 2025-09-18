Media Advisory: Element CFO Heath Valkenburg to speak at the CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heath Valkenburg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN), will participate in a fireside chat as part of the CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal on September 25, 2025 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Mr. Valkenburg's presentation will be broadcast live via webcast at: https://cibcvirtual.com/Eastern2025PS. A recording of the presentation will be available at the conclusion of the conference.

About Element Fleet Management:

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. As a Purpose-driven and client-centric company, we deliver value through scalable, sustainable, and technology-enabled fleet and mobility solutions. With operations across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and a growing global footprint through our technology platform Autofleet, we provide our clients with end-to-end fleet management services — from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, and risk management to route optimization, electric vehicle integration, and remarketing. At Element, we combine our fleet management expertise with advanced digital capabilities in order to unlock real-time data insights, dynamic planning tools, and advanced optimization that maximize the cost efficiency and vehicle productivity of our clients’ fleets. For more information, please visit: https://www.elementfleet.com.