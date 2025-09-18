Microchip Introduces Flexible New Family of Gigabit Ethernet Switches with TSN/AVB and Redundancy For Industrial Applications

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethernet technology provides the high-speed, reliable communication needed to connect and control industrial devices in real time. Its scalability and flexibility to support protocols such as TSN ensures seamless integration for demanding industrial environments. Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces the launch of its next generation of LAN9645xF and LAN9645xS Gigabit Ethernet Switches with multi-port configurations and feature options for maximum reliability and flexibility.

The LAN9645xF/S switches offer multiple configurations for specific application needs and are available in 5-, 7-, and 9-port options with up to 5 integrated 10/100/1000BASE-T PHYs. This flexibility is further enhanced by the ability to operate in either stand-alone unmanaged system configurations or in managed mode with full Linux® Distributed Switch Architecture (DSA) support on a connected host.

The LAN9645xF device supports advanced features such as Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and Audio Video Bridging (AVB) in managed mode of operation. This variant enhances network reliability with hardware-assisted redundancy that meet IEC 62439-3 standard for Parallel Redundancy Protocol (PRP) and High-availability Seamless Redundancy (HSR), enabling seamless failover and zero packet loss during faults. While the LAN9645xS device supports standard Ethernet switching with some Precision Time Protocol (PTP) support and is intended to be used as a low-cost unmanaged switch.

“Our LAN9645xF/S devices help our customers lower their system costs while implementing advanced TSN and redundancy features by combining many features into a single solution,” said Charlie Forni, corporate vice president of Microchip’s networking and communications business unit. “We back our products with global technical support and a full suite of development tools to make it easier for our customers to design and deploy their industrial networks.”

Microchip’s LAN9645xF/S delivers adaptable, high-performance networking solutions for industrial Ethernet applications, as well as for markets like aerospace and defense, data centers and sustainability. Additionally, the Ethernet devices seamlessly integrate with Microchip’s ecosystem including MCUs, memory and timing solutions, enabling reliable and scalable networks for demanding environments. For more information about Microchip’s Ethernet solutions, visit the web page.

Development Tools

The LAN9645xF and LAN9645xS switches are supported by the LAN96459 EDS2 Daughter Card (EV14H52A) for use with a compatible Curiosity Evaluation Board (EVB), as well as the stand-alone LAN96459 Unmanaged Base Board (EV03E14A) for unmanaged demonstrations. The LAN96459 EDS2 Daughter Card, when used with a host Curiosity EVB, leverages the Linux® Distributed Switch Architecture (DSA) software.

Pricing and Availability

The LAN9645xF and LAN9645xS switches are now available in limited sample quantities. You can purchase directly from Microchip or contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.