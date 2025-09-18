Harsco Environmental Expands Presence in Central Europe With Two New Contracts in Slovakia

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), and a global leader in providing innovative environmental solutions, today announced the signing of two new contracts in Slovakia. In the first contract, Harsco Environmental has entered into a five-year agreement for briquetting with Carmeuse, a leading Belgian mining company and global manufacturer of lime and limestone products. The second, a three-year agreement, involves scrap cleaning with U.S. Steel Košice, Slovakia’s largest steel producer. Both projects will be carried out at the U.S. Steel Košice facility.

“The re-entry into Slovakia aligns with our broader strategy to strengthen our presence in Central Europe,” said Harsco Environmental President Christophe Reitemeier. “Reinforced by our collaboration with Carmeuse and U.S. Steel Košice, we’re helping our customers improve their environmental performance while also driving economic growth in the region, creating lasting, impactful changes that benefit both our partners and the planet.”

The contracts will enable Harsco Environmental to deliver the following services that support sustainability and operational efficiency:

Briquetting: Harsco Environmental will support Carmeuse in recycling lime production byproducts onsite at U.S. Steel Košice. This briquetting process transforms waste materials into valuable resources, significantly reducing carbon emissions while maintaining operational efficiency without the need for additional logistical infrastructure.

Scrap Cleaning: For U.S. Steel Košice, Harsco Environmental will provide scrap cleaning services that improve furnace yield, produce high-quality steel, and enforce stringent control over incoming scrap materials. This process reduces contaminants, optimizes carbon management, and leads to better product consistency and cost savings.

Harsco Environmental’s new contracts further highlight its broader commitment to strengthening its position in Central Europe and delivering innovative solutions. The project marks the division’s first collaboration with Carmeuse and its return to the U.S. Steel Košice site, setting the stage for future opportunities in the region.

About Harsco Environmental

Enviri’s Harsco Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. Harsco Environmental is a technology partner delivering cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production co-products. Visit harsco-environmental.com to learn more.