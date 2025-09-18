SemiCab Appoints New Indian Market Executive

Experienced Marketing Executive Brings Over a Decade of Brand Development and Growth Expertise

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME), an AI technology holding company, announced today that its subsidiary, SMCB Solutions Private Limited (“SemiCab India”), has appointed Vasudha Khurana as VP of Brand and Communications for SemiCab’s global market. Khurana will lead the development of SemiCab’s brand, marketing strategies, and global go-to-market initiatives for multiple product launches lined up.

Vasudha brings 12 years of marketing and business experience, with tenures at Google and Unilever (Hindustan Unilever Limited). She also recently served as the Lead for Consumer Brand & Research at PhonePe, where she led initiatives enabling the user base to grow from 250 million to 500 million users. Prior to joining SemiCab, she was Head of Payments Brand at Razorpay, overseeing brand strategy and consumer engagement.

Vasudha holds an exceptional academic background, graduating at the top of her class from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and earning a Post Graduate Degree in Management from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, one of India’s premier business schools.

Ajesh Kapoor, CEO of SemiCab Holdings, LLC, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Khurana to SemiCab. Her deep expertise in brand storytelling, go-to-market strategy, and international marketing will be instrumental as we scale SemiCab into a leading global freight technology platform. With rapid growth among global CPG shippers in India and plans for new international markets, she will play a key role in shaping our market presence and driving client adoption worldwide."

"Our business thrives on maximizing truck utilization, and Vasudha’s leadership in marketing and client engagement will be central to building the SemiCab story, expanding our customer base, and expand thought leadership of the benefits of SemiCab’s truckload optimization technology. Her addition marks an exciting milestone in SemiCab’s growth journey," added Mr. Kapoor.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is an AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address these common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing.

For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

407-645-5295

investors@algoholdings.com

www.algoholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in Algorhythm’s reports to the SEC, including, without limitation Algorhythm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.