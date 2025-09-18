EagleNXT Extends Agreements with Key Partners in Latin America

Regional Resellers Renew Agreements with Leading Drone and Sensor Manufacturer

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is pleased to announce they have renewed distributor agreements with key partners in Latin America: Geo Agri and Santiago & Cintra in Brazil, GESTECNER in Paraguay, and INNTAGRI and SYSMAP in Peru and Ecuador, strengthening EagleNXT’s expansion in the region, ensuring stability and exceptional customer service for its growing customer base.

These agreements with top-tier distributors highlight EagleNXT’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Latin America, a vital market for its innovative drones and sensors supporting agriculture, surveying, and other industries. By renewing these partnerships, EagleNXT ensures seamless delivery of its cutting-edge unmanned systems, reinforcing reliability and high service standards. These collaborations position EagleNXT to meet rising demand while maintaining the quality and support customers expect.

“Our renewed agreements with these leading partners are a cornerstone of our growth strategy in Latin America,” said Bill Irby, President and CEO of EagleNXT, “these partnerships provide stability for our customers and empower us to deliver unmatched value as we continue to scale across the region.”

EagleNXT’s focus on long-term partnerships drives its ability to innovate and grow in dynamic markets. The company is poised for continued expansion, delivering high-performance, sustainable solutions to customers through its robust reseller network.

Some of the main applications for EagleNXT technology and systems in Latin America include:

Precision agriculture and crop management

Mining Safety and Environmental Monitoring

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Public Safety and Defense

Infrastructure Inspection and Civil Engineering

Environmental Stewardship

EagleNXT, recently rebranded from AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., delivers advanced drones and sensors, with select models like the eBee VISION and eBee TAC included on the Blue UAS Cleared List. This ensures compliance with stringent U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) security and performance standards and increases potential for interoperability with U.S. DoD operators.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the AgEagle Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



