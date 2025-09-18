Hydreight Posts Record VSDHOne Growth and Outperforms Internal Projections

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (CSE: NURS, OTC: HYDTF, FSE: SO6) (“Hydreight” or the “Company”), a mobile clinical network powered by a proprietary telehealth platform, pharmacy network, and medical director network across 50 states, today provided a corporate update highlighting stronger-than-expected order growth and recent strategic milestones.

In August 2025, Hydreight processed over 80,000 pharmacy and telehealth product orders, surpassing the Company’s internal forecast of ~55,000 product orders.

Order Growth and Market Momentum

Hydreight’s higher-than-expected order volume reflects broad demand across multiple service lines, many of which are among the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. healthcare market. The Company is also seeing continued expansion in wellness categories including IV therapy, hormone optimization, and preventive testing, further diversifying its revenue base.

The strong August performance follows a series of structural initiatives undertaken earlier this year to increase capacity and improve patient experience. These included expanding Hydreight’s medical director network, enhancing pharmacy integrations for faster fulfillment, and further automating the VSDHOne platform to ensure compliance at scale.

Other updates:

Nurse Network Growth: From January to August 2025, Hydreight added 528 new nurse licenses, up from 307 in the same period of 2024 — a 72% year-over-year increase.



Pharmacy Order Growth: From January to August 2025, pharmacy orders increased ~86% year-over-year.

VSDHOne Platform Investment: A key focus has been Hydreight’s investment in making the VSDHOne platform fully modular, allowing customers to adopt it module by module to fit their specific needs. This flexibility is designed to improve adoption rates and expand Hydreight’s total addressable market by meeting providers where they are in their digital health journey.

Hydreight reported 33% year-over-year revenue growth for H1 2025: marking the Company’s third consecutive quarter of profitability . Performance improved across multiple verticals, supported by strong pharmacy order growth and continued network expansion. Management emphasized disciplined cost control and operational efficiency as key drivers of sustained profitability while investing strategically in technology, compliance, and growth initiatives. (Please see SEDAR + for the Company's condensed consolidated audited financial statements and MD&A for audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.)





Strategic Growth Initiatives

The Company has also advanced several corporate initiatives intended to strengthen its platform and long-term growth trajectory:

Oversubscribed Financing: On September 4th, Hydreight closed an oversubscribed $11.5 million convertible debenture financing , including the full exercise of the over-allotment option. Proceeds provide growth capital to fund strategic initiatives, support acquisition integration, and strengthen Hydreight’s balance sheet.

Acquisition of Perfect Scripts Stake: On September 2nd, the Company signed a definitive agreement to acquire an initial 5% equity stake in Perfect Scripts LLC , a licensed 503A pharmacy, with the option to increase ownership up to 40%. The transaction is subject to the exchange approval. This partnership is expected to provide additional operational control over pharmacy fulfillment, support margin expansion, and enable the Company to scale personalized compounded medications nationwide.

On September 2nd, the Company signed a definitive agreement to acquire an , a licensed 503A pharmacy, with the option to increase ownership up to 40%. The transaction is subject to the exchange approval. This partnership is expected to provide additional operational control over pharmacy fulfillment, support margin expansion, and enable the Company to scale personalized compounded medications nationwide. AI Integration: On September 8th, Hydreight entered into a binding letter of intent and is currently in due diligence to acquire Dynamic IV Therapy Support AI Agent , an artificial intelligence–driven tool designed to guide providers with personalized IV treatment recommendations. This technology is intended not only to support clinical decision-making but also to serve as a powerful marketing tool for Hydreight’s clients. By embedding AI at the point of care, providers can differentiate their services, instill greater patient confidence, and highlight their use of advanced technology in delivering personalized wellness solutions. Over time, management believes this capability can help improve patient safety, streamline provider workflows, and strengthen the overall value proposition for the thousands of clinics and practitioners operating on Hydreight’s platform.

Customer Lifetime Value (LTV) Expansion Section

Beyond one-time order volume, Customer Lifetime Value (LTV) has become a key area of focus for Hydreight, as it is a critical driver of sustainable growth. Many patients initially enter the platform for one high-demand product, but the goal is to then expand their care journey across additional verticals within Hydreight’s ecosystem. This expansion pathway is designed to both improve unit economics and deepen patient relationships, creating long-term value for the Company and its shareholders.



Starting with GLP-1 therapy for weight management, then moving into testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) for energy and performance.

Adding hair loss treatments, ED medications, peptide therapies, and in some cases antiemetics such as ondansetron , which are commonly prescribed to manage nausea or support patients undergoing broader therapeutic regimens.

and in some cases , which are commonly prescribed to manage nausea or support patients undergoing broader therapeutic regimens. Extending into at-home genetic or lab testing to support personalized treatment pathways.

Outlook

While Hydreight is encouraged by its recent order growth, and improving LTV metrics, management emphasizes that growth requires continued investment in infrastructure, technology, and regulatory compliance. Integration of new acquisitions, while strategically important, will also require execution focus.

The Company believes that its combination of an established nationwide provider network, expanding pharmacy relationships, growing patient demand, and strengthening LTV dynamics provides a differentiated position in the fragmented U.S. digital health market.

Management Commentary

“Hydreight’s performance in August was a clear signal of the growing strength of our platform,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight. “What excites us most is that this momentum is not driven by one product line, but by broad-based adoption across weight management, wellness, and longevity care.

Equally important, we’re staying disciplined in how we build. That means focusing on the right infrastructure, compliance frameworks, and long-term approaches to support sustainable growth. We’re committed to scaling responsibly while delivering real value to patients, providers, and shareholders.

We’ve been very deliberate in strengthening our foundation — whether that’s raising growth capital, expanding into pharmacy ownership, or bringing AI-driven tools into our ecosystem. These steps are not about short-term wins, but about building a scalable, compliant, and sustainable model that can grow with the needs of patients and providers alike.”

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Hydreight will be participating in the following investor conferences:

CEM Muskoka Capital Event

September 26–28, 2025 – Muskoka, ON

[Conference Info: CEM Muskoka]





September 26–28, 2025 – Muskoka, ON [Conference Info: CEM Muskoka] Smallcap Discoveries Investor Event

September 29–30, 2025 – Vancouver, BC

[Conference Info: Smallcap Discoveries]





September 29–30, 2025 – Vancouver, BC [Conference Info: Smallcap Discoveries] Planet Microcap Showcase in partnership with MicroCapClub

October 21–23, 2025 – Toronto, ON

[Conference Info: Planet Microcap Showcase]



These events provide opportunities for investors to engage directly with Hydreight’s management team and learn more about the Company’s strategy, milestones, and outlook.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Contact

Email: ir@hydreight.com ; Telephone: (702) 970-8112

Hydreight Technologies Inc Ranked Number 56 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™

Hydreight Technologies Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform has hosted a network of over 3000 nurses, over 200 doctors and a pharmacy network through its Doctor networks across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s, peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, and modular end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin plus inventory impairment plus the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and before (i) transaction, restructuring, and integration costs and share-based payments expense, and (iii) gains/losses that are not reflective of ongoing operating performance. The Company believes that the measures provide information useful to its shareholders and investors in understanding the Company’s operating cash flow growth, user growth, and cash generating potential and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers more accurately than GAAP financial measures alone. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for the 2025 strategic outlook, Company's growth, Margins and VSDHOne’s and Hydreight’s growth and numbers in 2025 and month of August 2025.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company’s shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

