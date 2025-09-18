Exodus Counseling Launches Virtual Christian Counseling in Tennessee, Connecting Clinical Therapy and Faith Together

Fairview, TN, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairview, TN – Exodus Counseling and Mentorship is thrilled to announce the launch of its virtual Christian counseling services in Tennessee, that has been created to connect clinical therapy and faith together.



Finding a therapist who respects an individual’s Christian faith shouldn’t feel impossible; yet, for many Tennessee families, that’s exactly what it has become. “Will my therapist work against my faith?” or worse, “Will my child’s therapist turn them against their faith and me?” Unfortunately, in the modern world of mental health care, these concerns are entirely valid.



Exodus Counseling was founded to provide something genuinely different: comprehensive, clinically proven counseling that not only supports Christian faith but is rooted in it.

Far from your everyday talk therapy practice, Exodus counseling services combines cutting-edge mental health research with the timeless wisdom of Christian teachings, serving adults and teens across Tennessee through effective virtual sessions.



“We’re not going to heal the current mental health crisis by alienating people from the Truth. That’s exactly what got us here in the first place”, said Exodus co-founder, Patrick Smith.

“People connect to the truth, to what’s real, even when it’s unpleasant or hard to hear. We were created to connect, not only to each other but with our creator – and in our disconnected culture, it’s easy to see why there is rampant mental disorder. We’re like a tree that’s been cut off at the root. We need to restore those roots by living truthfully. For us, this means cultivating the entire person as God made them.”



Exodus Counseling Connects Mental and Physical, Grounded in the Spiritual



This topic is often neglected in most therapeutic environments, but what an individual eats, how they sleep, and their physical health have a direct impact on their mental wellbeing – and, yes, even their spiritual state. Drawing on breakthrough research from renowned experts such as Harvard’s Dr. Chris Palmer and Stanford’s Dr. Shebani Sethi in metabolic psychiatry,

Exodus is pioneering this approach in Tennessee.

“Connecting the dots and aligning your health in all areas is where we experience progress. When things are properly aligned, life falls into place,” said co-founder Patrick Smith.



Faith Won’t Be Attacked Here



For Christian parents, one of the biggest fears about therapy is simple: ‘Will this person try to undermine everything we’ve taught our children?’ At Exodus Counseling, that fear can finally be put to rest.



“Our shared Christian beliefs are the golden thread across everything we do,” confirms Sean Harding, co-founder. “We’re not going to turn your teenager against you or Christian Truth – in fact, we’re going to bring these things together to help them see and live more truthfully within our faith. Contrary to the direction of mental health at large, our faith isn’t part of the problem; it’s a crucial part of the solution.”



This faith-integrated approach covers everything from treating anxiety with counseling, depression therapy, and treatment to trauma recovery, addiction counseling, and family therapy.

Whether an individual is dealing with grief, anger management, or eating disorders, the therapeutic process is rooted in Christian teachings.



Real Therapy Techniques That Actually Work



Don’t mistake “faith-based” for “less effective.” Exodus Counseling uses clinically proven therapeutic methods from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to exposure therapy to specialized approaches for marriage and couples counselling based on research by relationship experts John and Julie Gottman, Susan Johnson, and more.



The difference? These evidence-based techniques are seamlessly integrated with the Christian Faith – creating a therapeutic experience that connects all aspects of an individual’s life together in one place.



Virtual Care That Makes Sense



Forget about driving across town, sitting in uncomfortable waiting rooms, or rearranging an entire schedule. All Exodus Counseling services are conducted virtually, allowing individuals to access quality Christian mental health care from anywhere in Tennessee.



This isn’t a compromise—it’s actually better in many ways. Research shows virtual therapy is just as effective as in-person sessions, plus individuals get the comfort of their own space and the ability to immediately practice what they learn in their real environment.



Getting Started with Exodus is Simple



When ready to connect the dots of life and experience real progress, individuals are encouraged to visit the website to read more or start with a free 10-minute discovery call to see if Exodus Counseling is the right fit. Exodus provides all services at simple, affordable self-pay rates for the entire state of Tennessee.



About Exodus Counseling and Mentorship



Exodus Counseling brings together the best of modern mental health research and Christian wisdom, serving Tennessee families through virtual counseling that treats the whole person.

When faith matters to an individual, therapy should honor that—not challenge it.



More Information



To learn more about Exodus Counseling and Mentorship, please visit the website at https://www.exoduscounseling.org/.



