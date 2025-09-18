High Arctic Overseas Announces Automated Share Purchase Plan

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp. (TSXV: HOH) ("High Arctic Overseas" or the "Corporation") announces Automated Share Purchase Plan.

Following the announcement on July 17, 2025 of the Corporation’s Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB), the Corporation has established an Automated Share Purchase Plan to allow the NCIB to continue during times of insider blackout periods.

About High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp.

High Arctic Overseas is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services, manpower solutions and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment.

