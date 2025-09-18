MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Proposes an Innovative Solution for Precisely Controlling the Phase Distribution of Quantum Photonic States

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the "Company"), is a technology service provider. In view of the limitations of traditional quantum metasurfaces in controlling the phase of photonic states, which restrict their application in tasks such as quantum information encoding, high-precision quantum measurement, and complex quantum state generation, HOLO has focused on this critical issue, conducted in-depth research, and achieved significant breakthroughs by proposing an innovative solution for precisely controlling the phase distribution of quantum photonic states.

The quantum holographic technology proposed by HOLO centers on the integrated use of electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) and long-range Rydberg interactions to achieve precise control over the phase of quantum photonic states. EIT is a quantum coherence effect that involves introducing a strong coupling light field and a weak probe light field in a specific atomic energy level system, making a medium that would otherwise strongly absorb the probe light exhibit transparent characteristics. During this process, the interaction between light and atoms leads to quantum interference in the energy level structure, thereby producing a controllable effect on the phase of the probe light. Long-range Rydberg interactions, on the other hand, stem from strong dipole-dipole or van der Waals interactions between Rydberg atoms. Rydberg atoms possess large atomic radii and highly excited electronic states, with interaction ranges extending to the micrometer scale. By leveraging these long-range interactions, an additional phase modulation mechanism can be introduced in an atomic array. When one atom is excited to a Rydberg state, other atoms within a certain surrounding range are affected, altering the phase of their interaction with photons, thus enabling global control over the phase distribution of photonic states.

The specific process of this technology is divided into two steps: First, hologram preparation. HOLO employs high-resolution lithography to fabricate a holographic structure on the atomic array substrate corresponding to the target phase distribution. This hologram serves as a template for phase modulation, determining the path and intensity distribution of subsequent photon-atom interactions. For example, for complex multi-beam interference phase patterns, by precisely designing the geometric shape and atomic layout of the hologram, photons can be guided to propagate along predetermined paths within the atomic array, achieving precise phase matching between different light fields. Second, the synergistic regulation of EIT and Rydberg interactions. On the atomic array with the prepared hologram, coupling and probe light fields of specific frequencies and intensities are applied to excite the EIT effect. At this point, the atomic system is in a quantum coherent state, and the propagation characteristics of the probe light in the medium undergo significant changes. Simultaneously, external electric or magnetic fields are used to control the excitation states of Rydberg atoms, enhancing long-range Rydberg interactions. By precisely controlling the relative strength and temporal sequence of these two interactions, the phase of photons passing through the atomic array is precisely adjusted according to the information encoded in the hologram. For instance, in the construction of multi-body atom-photon entangled states, by adjusting the range of Rydberg interactions and the width of the EIT transparency window, fine control over the phase correlations between different atoms and photons can be achieved, thereby generating entangled states with specific phase distributions.

This technological breakthrough by HOLO holds broad application prospects in multiple quantum optics fields. In quantum communication, it enables high-fidelity quantum state transmission, enhancing the security and efficiency of quantum key distribution through precise phase encoding. In quantum computing, it facilitates the construction of more complex and stable quantum logic gates, utilizing precisely controlled photonic state phases to execute quantum algorithms. In the field of quantum sensing, phase-sensitive quantum interference measurement techniques enable ultra-high-precision detection of weak physical quantities (such as magnetic fields, electric fields, temperature, etc.), providing powerful tools for both fundamental scientific research and practical engineering applications. With continuous improvement and optimization of the technology, it is expected to propel quantum information science and technology into a new stage of development.

