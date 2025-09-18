37th Edition of Shrine Bowl Canada: A Tradition of Support for Patients at Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 37th edition of Canada’s Shrine Bowl will take place on Saturday, September 20 at 1:00 p.m. at Concordia Stadium, 7200 Sherbrooke Street West in Montreal. Each year, this game raises awareness about the specialized pediatric care received by thousands of patients over the past century. Indeed, 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada. Two patient ambassadors, MAYA, age 11, Queen of the Game, and Liam, age 13, King of the Game, will proudly represent the hospital during this 37th edition.

The game will feature the Concordia University Stingers facing off against Université Laval Rouge et Or (Québec). Glen Constantin, head coach of the Rouge et Or, and Brad Collinson, head coach of the Concordia Stingers, say they’re fully prepared for this exciting inter-university match. The Karnak Shriners will preside over the opening and closing ceremonies.

Queen MAYA

Maya is a passionate soccer player. At Michelangelo International Elementary School, she never missed a chance to play, and her experience in the local RDP league deepened her love for the sport.

But in October 2022, during a friendly game with classmates, she twisted her left ankle. Thinking it was nothing serious, she kept walking as if nothing had happened. A few days later, however, she told her mother about the intense pain. An X-ray revealed a sprain. The doctor recommended a soft brace and regular ice application.

Still, nothing improved. By spring, it was clear something was wrong. Thanks to Dr. Monzur Murshed, a family friend, Maya was able to see Dr. Justin Drager, who diagnosed her with OCD—osteochondritis dissecans—a condition where a fragment of bone and cartilage detaches from the joint due to poor blood circulation. Surgery was considered, but Dr. Drager opted to avoid it.

For over two years, Maya underwent weekly physiotherapy sessions while continuing medical follow-ups. Thanks to her perseverance and the support of specialists, she recovered without surgery.

Today, Maya is preparing to return to her position as a forward on her soccer team. Her journey wasn’t easy, but her determination never wavered. The field awaits… and Maya is ready.

King Liam

Liam, 13, lives with an extremely rare form of cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a genetic condition affecting bone and dental development. From birth, Liam faced major medical challenges, spending his first 134 days in a neonatal intensive care unit before undergoing his first 14 surgeries.

At age two, he still wasn’t walking. Doctors recommended a wheelchair. Yet just one week before it arrived, Liam surprised everyone by taking his first steps. Despite fragile bones and numerous fractures requiring additional surgeries and regular wheelchair use, Liam has never stopped progressing. Today, he can walk short distances and uses his wheelchair only when needed—a true testament to his inner strength and determination.

Beyond his medical courage, what sets Liam apart is his infectious joy. Though nonverbal, his smile, laughter, and expressive personality light up every room he enters. His ability to connect with others reminds us that joy, courage, and perseverance can be expressed in unexpected and deeply moving ways.

For 12 years, Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada has supported Liam’s journey with specialized bone treatments, spinal surgery, and ongoing care that has allowed him to thrive.

Liam embodies hope, resilience, and the power of the human spirit. His story is a tribute to all those who, despite obstacles, choose to live with courage and light.

The public is invited to attend the Shrine Bowl. Stadium doors will open at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 20. To purchase tickets, visit Stingers.ca | Buy Tickets.

Spectators can also support Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada by participating in the Shrine Bowl 50/50 raffle. One lucky winner will walk away with half of the prize pool and the other half will go directly to pediatric care, research, and treatments that change children's lives. Participants may also win a pair of hockey tickets. Get a chance to win on Shrine Bowl 2025's 50/50.️

