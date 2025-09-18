MACOM to Highlight Cutting-Edge RF, Microwave and mmWave Solutions at European Microwave Week 2025

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, invites attendees of European Microwave Week (EuMW) 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands to visit Booth #D068 from September 23 to 25, 2025 and review its broad portfolio of RF, microwave and millimeter wave (mmWave) product solutions, and foundry services.

MACOM will exhibit a variety of demonstrations that highlight its expanding product capabilities for space, radar, RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) and high reliability applications. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with MACOM’s technical experts and explore how its technologies support next-generation performance across commercial and aerospace markets.

EuMW 2025 demonstrations will include:

SATCOM Applications:

Ka-Band Power Amplifier (PA) and Low Noise Amplifier (LNA): This shared demo, highlighting the MAAP-011410 10 W PA alongside the MAAL-FR1245 0.2 dB Noise Figure LNA, showcases MACOM’s advanced packaging capabilities for high frequency GaN and GaAs technologies in SATCOM applications .

This shared demo, highlighting the MAAP-011410 10 W PA alongside the MAAL-FR1245 0.2 dB Noise Figure LNA, showcases MACOM’s advanced packaging capabilities for high frequency GaN and GaAs technologies in SATCOM applications Linearized Q -Band PA and V-Band LNA: Featuring the MAAP-FR1423 and CGY2272, this demo targets SATCOM applications. The PA offers stable linearity and thermal performance, while the LNA provides low noise characteristics for high-fidelity signal reception.

Featuring the MAAP-FR1423 and CGY2272, this demo targets SATCOM applications. The PA offers stable linearity and thermal performance, while the LNA provides low noise characteristics for high-fidelity signal reception. RFoF Solutions: MACOM will showcase its RFoF transceiver portfolio covering the entire L-, S-, C-, X- and Ku-Bands.

MACOM will showcase its RFoF transceiver portfolio covering the entire L-, S-, C-, X- and Ku-Bands. Space and Hi-Rel Products: MACOM will display a variety of space and high reliability (Hi-Rel) components for free space optics (FSO) systems, including lasers, laser drivers, various photodiodes and transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs), along with RF-over-fiber analog photonic subsystems used in high performance satellite communication applications.



Radar Applications:

Ultra LNA for E- Band Applications : The MAAL-FR00003-DIE offers low noise performance and is designed on a space-evaluated process. It is designed to support demanding aerospace environments.

: The MAAL-FR00003-DIE offers low noise performance and is designed on a space-evaluated process. It is designed to support demanding aerospace environments. SP2T High Power Switch: The MASW-011249 surface mount switch can support continuous wave (CW) power up to +53 dBm across 50 MHz to 6 GHz, suitable for high-power RF switching applications.

The MASW-011249 surface mount switch can support continuous wave (CW) power up to +53 dBm across 50 MHz to 6 GHz, suitable for high-power RF switching applications. C-Band 700W RF Power Pallet: The MAPC-P1058 is designed for pulsed radar systems and features multi-stage gain, integrated power management IC and a compact footprint.



MACOM Foundry Services:

MACOM Foundry Services: Recognized globally for its expertise in GaAs and GaN MMIC technologies, MACOM offers a wide range of process technologies, custom packaging and testing. These services span from initial concept to full-scale production.



MACOM Presentations During EuMW2025:

Topic: “EuMIC-15-5 Stability Envelope Using Nodal Transfer Functions”

Presenter: Dr. Thomas Winslow, Distinguished Fellow

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 15:10 to 15:30

Topic: “EuMIC/EuMC03-4 GaN/Si 26 – 30 GHz T/R Chip MMIC for 5G Communications”

Presenter: Ahmad Al Hajjar, Applications Engineering Manager; Valentin Deremaux, Senior Applications Engineer; Majid El Kaamouchi, Senior Electronic Design Engineer

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 13:50 to 15:30



Show Information: Location: Jaarbeurs, Utrecht, the Netherlands Exhibit Hours: Tuesday, September 23, 2025: 09:30 to 18:00 Wednesday, September 24, 2025: 09:30 to 17:30 Thursday, September 25, 2025: 09:30 to 16:30

For more information about EuMW2025, visit eumweek.com.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com