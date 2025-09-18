Edible Garden Expands USDA Organic Offerings to Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets, Bringing Fresh, Sustainable Products to Chicagoland Consumers

BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that its USDA Organic offerings are now available at Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets, a family-owned grocery chain with 10 stores headquartered in Elmwood Park, Illinois. As part of the rollout, Caputo’s is now carrying Edible Garden’s fresh potted herbs, hydro basil, wheatgrass, and pickles, supported by the Company’s innovative basil display units and fresh herb racks. These systems, which include self-watering in-store racks designed to extend plant shelf life and reduce shrink, help ensure that customers consistently receive fresh, flavorful products while enhancing the in-store shopping experience.

Founded in Elmwood Park in 1958 by Angelo Caputo, the company began as a small neighborhood produce stand focused on bringing farm-fresh fruits and vegetables directly to local families. Over the decades, Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets has expanded into a respected, multi-location grocery chain serving the greater Chicagoland area. Still family-owned and operated, Caputo’s is known for its authentic Italian roots, dedication to freshness and quality, and a shopping experience that blends traditional values with modern convenience. Today, Caputo’s remains a destination for shoppers seeking premium produce, specialty foods, and high-quality grocery offerings, while maintaining its reputation as a trusted name in the community.

“This partnership with Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets is yet another step in our expansion into the Midwest,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “Caputo’s customers now have access to our fresh potted herbs, hydro basil, wheatgrass, and pickles—all produced with our Zero-Waste Inspired® farming practices and supported by our proprietary display systems. These systems include our self-watering in-store racks, designed to extend plant shelf life and reduce shrink, as well as our dedicated basil display units that keep herbs vibrant and flavorful. Together, they ensure that shoppers experience the highest quality products from the moment they enter the store.”

“By joining forces with a trusted, family-owned grocer that has been serving Chicagoland communities for more than six decades, we are reinforcing our strategy of partnering with retailers who share our values. This partnership underscores Edible Garden’s Zero-Waste Inspired® mission to broaden access to fresh, sustainably grown products through collaboration with leading regional and family-owned retailers. By aligning with Caputo’s, we are continuing to meet rising consumer demand for health-focused, locally grown, and organic options. We believe this collaboration represents the beginning of a long-term relationship that will benefit customers, retailers, and the environment alike.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.



For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.



For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.



For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

