From Avengers to VCAD: Hollywood & Gaming VFX Leader Gil Nam Choi Appointed Head of Media Programs

Surrey, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, BC – Primacorp Ventures’ Visual College of Art and Design (VCAD) is making waves in the world of media and design with a blockbuster announcement: internationally-renowned 3D artist Gil Nam Choi has now been named the new Head of Media Programs.

A world-class 3D artist with more than 20 years in the industry, Choi is best known for shaping the visuals behind some of the world’s biggest blockbusters and AAA video games.

From Aquaman, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Widow, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, The Suicide Squad, and Sonic the Hedgehog, his influence can be seen across global entertainment. On the gaming side, he has led cinematics for major franchises like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Back 4 Blood.

Currently Technical Art Director at Kong Studios Inc. (US), Choi is that rare powerhouse who blends blockbuster artistry with elite-level technical mastery. His journey has taken him through some of the most respected studios in the world, including Weta Digital, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), Digital Domain, and DNEG.

He will be providing visionary leadership for VCAD’s Media Programs. His arrival signals a bold new era for VCAD: a monumental surge forward in the college’s mission to train the next generation of game changers in digital arts, animation, and game design.

Gil Nam will provide guidance for VCAD’s flagship 72-week diploma programs in 3D Modeling, Animation Art and Design, and Game Development and Design. Both programs blend creativity with technical training, emphasize hands-on learning with industry tools, and prepare graduates with professional portfolios to launch successful careers in digital arts and gaming.

“Securing Gil Nam Choi as part of our faculty is nothing short of a game-changer... a huge win for VCAD,” said Yul Kim, President of Primacorp Ventures’ education division. “Our students now have direct access to the mind behind some of the world’s most unforgettable visual experiences. With his guidance and mentorship, they’ll be challenged to think bigger, dream bolder, and build creative universes of their own.”

With Gil Nam Choi now at the helm of media arts, VCAD is set to redefine what’s possible for aspiring digital artists and game developers. His vision, expertise, and global experience will inspire students to push boundaries and graduate ready to thrive in an ever-evolving industry. This is more than a new chapter for VCAD - it’s an open invitation to become part of the future of media and design. Learn more about VCAD and its media programs at www.vcad.ca

