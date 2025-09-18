Clover Health Celebrates the Election of Dr. Ian Duncan, Clover MA Board Member, as the 2025-2026 President-Elect and Vice-Chair of the Society of Actuaries

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company dedicated to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today celebrates the appointment of Dr. Ian Duncan, Ph.D., FSA, FIA, FCIA, FCA, CSPA MAAA, a member of Clover's Medicare Advantage Board of Directors, as the 2025-2026 President-Elect and Vice-Chair of the Society of Actuaries (SOA). On September 12, 2025, the SOA announced that Dr. Duncan will become the 78th President and Chair at the 2026 SOA ImpACT Annual Conference.

With roots dating back to 1889, the SOA is the world’s largest actuarial professional organization, with more than 34,000 members worldwide. The SOA advances actuaries as leaders in measuring and managing risk to improve financial outcomes for individuals, organizations and the public.

Clover Health has been privileged to benefit from Dr. Duncan's expertise and guidance as a member of its Medicare Advantage subsidiary’s Board of Directors. His pioneering work in predictive analytics and health risk adjustment has helped transform how the industry at large approaches value-based care, benefiting millions of patients nationwide. Dr. Duncan’s deep experience in predictive modeling and healthcare analytics continues to inform the Company's approach to improving care for Medicare beneficiaries through technology and data-driven insights.

"Congratulations to Ian on this exceptional honor,” said Andrew Toy, CEO of Clover Health. “His leadership has shaped the field of health analytics and risk adjustment for decades. This election is a win not just for actuaries, but for anyone working to build a more data-informed healthcare system.”

Dr. Duncan's election to lead the Society of Actuaries comes at a time when the profession is expanding its influence across new industries and applications. His vision for modernizing actuarial education and promoting entrepreneurship within the profession has already begun to inspire a new generation of actuaries to pursue innovative career paths.

“It’s an incredible honor to be elected by my peers to lead the Society of Actuaries,” said Ian Duncan, Ph.D., FSA, MAAA. “This is a moment for the actuarial profession to lean into innovation - applying new methods, new technologies, and new ways of thinking to some of healthcare’s biggest challenges. At Clover, I see firsthand how combining actuarial science with modern data tools can transform care, and I look forward to bringing that same focus to my work at the SOA.”

Dr. Duncan is Adjunct Professor of Actuarial Statistics at the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has founded or co-founded five companies, most recently Santa Barbara Actuaries Inc., which merged with Arbital Health in 2023. His career has focused on advancing actuarial applications in health care, particularly in predictive modeling and health risk adjustment. He has authored more than 80 peer-reviewed papers and several books and chapters, including Healthcare Risk Adjustment and Predictive Modeling and Managing and Evaluating Healthcare Intervention Programs.

Dr. Duncan earned a Ph.D. in actuarial statistics from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, and a graduate degree in economics from Balliol College, Oxford.

