Cannabix Technologies to Participate at U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cannabis Breathalyzer Workshop

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing devices reports that it will be attending the inaugural “Building a Path Forward for Meaningful Cannabis Breathalyzer Realization” workshop hosted by the United States National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”).

NIST, a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Commerce, plays a key role in advancing measurement science, standards, and technology. This workshop will convene a select group of stakeholders from industry, government, forensic laboratories, academia, law enforcement, and standards organizations. The event will take place at NIST’s Colorado facilities in September.

The Company will be discussing its Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test (“MBT”) technology (Figure 1), which is designed to detect recent cannabis use by identifying the presence of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC) — the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis. The MBT system includes Cannabix’s proprietary Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies, which are engineered to collect and preserve breath samples for analysis using gold-standard liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) methods.





About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. Breath testing for delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring

