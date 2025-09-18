Barnes & Noble College Introduces Room Service – An Innovative Dorm Shopping and Delivery Service





BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnes & Noble College (BNC), a Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) company and leading solutions provider for higher education, today announced the launch of Room Service, a first-of-its-kind service designed to make shopping and moving-in easier and stress-free for college students and their families.

Room Service is a customizable dorm delivery solution offered exclusively to Barnes & Noble College school partners to support students and their families. Students can purchase all their must-have dorm room items from a curated assortment of bedding, bath essentials, storage solutions, desk supplies, and mini appliances, and have them delivered directly to their campus housing or available for pickup on campus — ready and waiting for them when they arrive. The Room Service program can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each campus community.

Ordering is easy and convenient. Through a unique online shopping experience, customers are guided through each category, making it simple to find and select exactly what they need for dorm living. They can browse a curated collection of high-quality dorm essentials and arrange for delivery with just a few simple clicks. Orders are prepared, packaged, and delivered before move-in day, ensuring a smooth and stress-free experience. The seamless service is designed to meet the needs of today’s campus living, helping students, parents, and families avoid the stress of shopping, packing, and shipping items for move-in day.

In addition to direct-to-dorm delivery, Room Service provides on-campus service and support through the campus bookstore, giving students and families access to convenient, in-person assistance during move-in and throughout the academic year.

“The start of the school year is a significant milestone for students, and we want to help them feel comfortable and prepared from day one,” said Jonathan Shar, Chief Executive Officer, Barnes & Noble Education. “Room Service eliminates the hassle of packing, shipping, or last-minute shopping, conveniently delivering what students need — exactly where they need it. It’s just one more way our bookstores provide innovative services and resources to our school partners that help support students and their families during every step of the college journey.”

Room Service underscores Barnes & Noble College’s commitment to delivering more relevant and impactful services that meet the evolving needs of the entire campus community — from students and their families to alumni, faculty, staff, fans, and the local community. It is part of a broader strategy to reimagine the campus bookstore as more than a retail space, transforming it into a hub of convenience, support, and value for everyone it serves. By extending its offerings beyond course materials and school merchandise, Barnes & Noble College helps students thrive from day one while offering all members of the campus community greater access, convenience, and confidence as they engage with college life.

Learn more about how Barnes & Noble College is reimagining college retail.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access, and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, wholesale capabilities, and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty, and institutions as they make tomorrow a better and smarter world.



For more information about Barnes & Noble Education, visit www.bned.com.

For more information about Barnes & Noble College, visit www.bncollege.com.

Contact:



Judith Buckingham

Corporate Communications

Barnes & Noble Education

jbuckingham@bned.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a17bba49-8cf3-41d8-b324-b3af5b4ddd43