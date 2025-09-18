Gogo Galileo HDX STC approved for Dassault Falcon 2000 family

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) announced today that the Gogo Galileo HDX terminal has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certification (STC) approvals for the Dassault Falcon 2000 aircraft family. Dassault Falcon Jet in Little Rock, AR., worked closely with Gogo to obtain the STC modification, which is now available for installation from Dassault Falcon Jet and its Authorized Service Center (ASC) network.

This is the first HDX STC for a Dassault Falcon business jet and enables versatile, consistent connectivity supported by convenient management and 24/7/365 global customer support. The aircraft OEM-developed modification paves the way for owners and operators of Falcon 2000 jets to enjoy the benefits of high-speed internet connection through all phases of flight. The resilient connectivity allows passengers to access various applications, including emailing, video conferencing, and internet surfing, from multiple devices simultaneously. Powered by Eutelsat OneWeb’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, the STC covers Falcon 2000EX, EX, EASy, DX, LX, LXS, and S government, executive, and private aircraft.

“A popular choice in the super mid-size market, the Falcon 2000 is exactly the type of aircraft we developed Gogo Galileo HDX to serve. We are proud to have worked alongside Dassault Falcon on the STC and excited to see Gogo Galileo support owners and operators in this segment,” says Chris Moore, CEO of Gogo. Covering a full portfolio of Falcon 2000 models, Dassault Falcon’s HDX STC delivers all the benefits of enterprise standard LEO connectivity, backed by Gogo’s unrivalled customer support package to its owners and operators. “Installation of the Gogo Galileo HDX terminal helps retain asset value, enhances the passenger inflight experience, and supports more efficient flight operations,” adds Moore.

The retrofit installation requires fitting just two line replaceable units (LRUs), the HDX antenna, and the AVANCE platform, enabling seamless upgrade pathways in the future. Gogo and Dassault anticipate that an STC for the Gogo Galileo HDX will be approved for the Dassault Falcon 7X type before the end of the year.

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground systems with access to high-speed satellite networks, which aim to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security, and innovation and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.

