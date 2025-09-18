Parker Completes Curtis Instruments Acquisition

CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it has completed its previously announced transaction to acquire Curtis Instruments, Inc. from Rehlko, for approximately $1 billion in cash.

Curtis designs and manufactures motor speed controllers, instrumentation, power conversion and input devices that complement Parker’s capabilities in electric and hybrid vehicle motors and controls, as well as hydraulic and pneumatic technologies for the mobile machinery market. Curtis expects calendar year 2025 sales of approximately $320 million.



“We welcome the Curtis team to Parker and look forward to building on our combined strengths to create accelerated growth opportunities,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have formed an integration team involving team members from both organizations. Using our proven business system, The Win Strategy™, we believe we can deliver a premier customer experience, strong operational synergies, and shareholder value.”

“Curtis is a high-performing, innovation-driven business and we are excited to have them join Parker’s Motion Systems Group,” said Berend Bracht, President of Parker’s Motion Systems Group. “Curtis adds complementary technologies to our existing electrification platform, better positioning us to serve our customers as they continue the adoption of more electric and hybrid solutions. We are confident Curtis will benefit from Parker’s increased scale, focus, and investment.”

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 69 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.

Among other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the acquisition of Curtis Instruments, Inc.; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should also consider forward looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.

###