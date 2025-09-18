Automatic Trap Company, the USA Distributor for Kiwi-Designed Goodnature Traps, Announces Its New Zealand-Based Supplier Wins a Global Innovation Honor for Its Rodent Control Products

SONOMA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automatic Trap Company , the authorized U.S. distributor for Goodnature self-resetting traps from New Zealand, announced today that Goodnature has been named among the world’s top design innovators, winning against some of the biggest names on the global stage. Goodnature has won the Small and Mighty category in Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards. The award recognizes companies with fewer than 100 employees making a global impact, with Goodnature joining other international winners, including The New York Times, Adobe, and Ralph Lauren.

“The small team at Goodnature continually excels at creating the world’s best rodent control solutions that are human, eco-friendly and effective,” said Blair Calder, President of Automatic Trap Company. “We are excited they have received this prestigious global recognition and we are proud to be Goodnature’s premier US and Canadian distributor.”

Founded by Craig Bond and Robbie Van Dam in 2005 to manage and eliminate pests like rats and mice without the use of poisons, Goodnature has a local team in New Zealand of 40. They have made over 600,000 traps - producing over 100,000 in the last year alone - for deployment in more than 60 countries. Twelve months ago, they launched their Mouse Trap to tackle exploding global mice populations. Since then, 98,352 traps have been activated from New Zealand to Norway and Namibia.

Craig Bond credits their growing global impact to the passion of their small team - and says most had not picked up a trap before joining their small but nimble team. As Bond states, “That is one of the most rewarding aspects of our work; once people join us, get hands-on and really understand the mission, they genuinely get passionate about trapping rats and mice. They encourage their friends, families, and networks to get on board too. Then they bring what they have seen in the field back to the office, and that is what has been driving our innovation. It was not so long ago that recycling was not the norm, but now most people feel a collective sense of purpose in doing it; that is what we want to do with Goodnature. Getting rid of rats and mice comes with a serious ‘ick’ factor, but if we can reduce that and make it easy, we can foster the same sort of purpose,” he concludes.

While Goodnature is up against companies with workforces 100 times their size, CEO Dave Shoemack says this latest recognition from Fast Company is proof that being the biggest does not always mean being the best. As Shoemack states, “We are in an industry that’s not glamorous, where true innovation is rare and the customer experience is usually overlooked. We want to change all of that, because mouse and rat populations cause billions of dollars of disruption and damage every year, spread diseases, and have a devastating impact on natural wildlife. Using poison to eliminate them only compounds risks to humans, animals, and the environment. You do not need a massive team, in a giant factory, to make a lasting impact. Kiwis are known for their ingenuity, and we are really proud that the work our small team produces is making inroads into a global challenge; all by prioritizing the customer experience and thinking differently,” he says.

This most recent award followed a top-10 finish in Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies (Household and Consumer Goods) list earlier this year and a win at the iF Design Awards, underscoring Goodnature’s growing reputation as a global leader in household innovation, achieved by a compact Wellington-based team.

About Goodnature

Established in 2005, Goodnature is a B Corp-certified pest control company. They believe the world is better off with less pests and less toxins and want to eliminate 100 million pests by 2030. In 2024, they launched the Goodnature Mouse Trap, the first product they’ve designed for inside the home. So far, their traps have killed 22 million pests globally and wiped out rat populations in four of New Zealand’s most fragile ecosystems. Goodnature is also trusted by some of the world’s toughest conservation groups, including the Nature Conservancy, Predator Free 2050 and the United Nations Development Program. Find out more at www.goodnature.co.nz



About Automatic Trap Company

Established in 2016, Automatic Trap Company’s vision is to eliminate the preventable suffering of rodents - and we feel we are one step closer with every trap we ship. Sadly, the three most common ways to kill rodents - glue traps, snap traps, and poison - are incredibly cruel. Glue traps are an inhumane and unnecessary way to end a rodent’s life. Snap traps often fail to kill quickly, and they only work on either rats or mice. Poison results in a slow, painful death and exposes other wildlife, such as predator birds, to the same harm. At Automatic Trap, we are breaking the cycle of inhumane and harmful rodent control. We offer pragmatic solutions that eliminate rodents in the most humane and efficient way possible. Visit https://www.automatictrap.com/ to learn more.



