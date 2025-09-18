SeoProfy Introduces AI SEO Audit to Track LLM Visibility

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeoProfy has launched a new service designed to help businesses understand and improve their visibility in AI-powered search engines. The AI SEO Audit evaluates how often a brand appears in AI-generated answers from platforms like ChatGPT, Google’s AI Overviews, and Perplexity, and identifies what factors are influencing its presence there.

The audit includes a 53-point review across four key areas: AI visibility, technical accessibility, content optimization, and off-site brand signals. It looks at how AI systems interact with a company’s digital presence, including:

How well the website can be crawled and interpreted by AI tools

Whether the content aligns with real prompts and phrasing people use in AI conversations

How the brand is mentioned across third-party sites like industry lists and reviews





Each audit comes with a detailed report, a checklist of clear next steps, and a 60-minute call to walk through the findings and discuss possible improvements.

SeoProfy began exploring AI search optimization in early 2022, running experiments to see how large language models surface brand names and which factors influence visibility. Those findings led to the creation of the AI SEO Audit, which is now applied in client projects.

In one recent case, a company that had only 29 sessions and 35 pageviews per month from AI-generated results before the audit grew to 1,556 sessions and 1,747 pageviews after the recommendations were implemented. This worked out as a 76% increase in sessions and a 72.8% increase in pageviews over a 90-day period.

Businesses looking for similar results (or aiming even higher) can now book the AI SEO Audit directly through SeoProfy website! Limited time offer: the AI SEO Audit is now available for $500, down from $1,200.

“This AI SEO Audit covers all the essential factors needed for visibility in AI search engines. While all the foundational SEO practices remain important, off-page optimization for AI differs significantly. It emphasizes entity recognition, brand authority, and credible mentions rather than classic link building,” says Andrew Shum, Head of SEO at SeoProfy.

About SeoProfy

SeoProfy is a performance-focused SEO agency that builds long-term growth strategies based on technical expertise and real data. With a foundation in experimentation and proven systems, the agency helps businesses gain meaningful visibility across traditional and AI-based search ecosystems.

