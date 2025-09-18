North America Packaging Market Worth USD 488.92 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global North America packaging market size was recorded at USD 333.86 billion in 2025 and is forecast to increase to USD 488.92 billion in 2034, as per findings from a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5683

Key trends in the market include a remarkable shift towards sustainability, with a rising need for recyclable and biodegradable materials such as paper and bioplastics, alongside the implementation of recycled content in plastics. Polymer-grade propylene futures rose 5 cents per pound into mid-2025 following refinery outages as well as shipping disruptions. Tariff uncertainty drives resin-distribution companies to shorten contracts, limiting converters’ capability to quote fixed packaging pricing.

North America Packaging Market

The North America packaging market refers to the packaging industry, including materials, machinery, and finished packaging products, within the geographical region of North America (primarily the United States, Canada, and Mexico). This sector is featured by its advanced automation, technological integration (such as AI and IoT), and growing focus on environmental sustainability.

There is a significant focus on innovation, with the acceptance of Industry 4.0 technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and even the Internet of Things to improve efficiency, accuracy, and speed in packaging operations.

What are the Latest Trends in the North America Packaging Market?

Focus on bioplastics and high-barrier coated papers



Due to increased consumer need for sustainable products, stringent government regulations, and the expansion of e-commerce and food delivery services. Bioplastics provide a renewable option to petroleum-based plastics and can even extend the shelf life of foods with short shelf lives.

Innovations in flexible packaging for e-commerce



The e-commerce sector's rapid expansion demands lightweight, cost-effective, and even protective packaging. Simultaneously, increasing user and regulatory pressure for sustainability is driving the need for recyclable, biodegradable, and even source-renewable materials.

Rising demand for post-consumer recycled (PCR) content in plastics



Due to raised consumer and corporate need for sustainability, stringent government regulations, and even initiatives promoting a circular economy, developments in recycling technology are thus making PCR more viable, with the collective efforts of huge corporations and a well-established material sorting and even processing infrastructure within the region.

If there is anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ sales@towardspackaging.com

What Potentiates the Growth of the North America Packaging Market?

The rising volume of online orders necessitates packaging that is lightweight and even to handle a broader variety of products and reduce shipping costs. Lightweight materials decrease overall shipping weights, which is a huge factor in the retail and e-commerce sectors, helping to keep costs down.

Flexible packaging, like pouches and sachets, is ideal for shipping numerous items, including food and beverages, because of its efficiency and ability to protect products. Brands are increasingly accepting circular economy principles, thus investing in packaging that is recyclable, reusable, and reduces waste, creating a market opportunity for these solutions.

Limitations & Challenges in the North America Packaging Market

The North America packaging market faces limitations and challenges, which include stringent environmental regulations on single-use plastics, volatility in raw material expenses for plastics and paper, challenges in recycling multi-layer flexible packaging, a shortage of industrial composting infrastructure for bioplastics, the ongoing strain of rising transportation and logistics expenses, and competition from durable rigid packaging.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Country-Wise Analysis

U.S.

The growth of the e-commerce industry is a major factor boosting the expansion of the packaging market, mainly in areas such as mailer packaging. In March 2025, NatureWorks stretched its product line of Ingeo biopolymers with the start of the Ingeo Extend platform. This new platform is programmed to facilitate faster rates of biodegradation and even disintegration, achieving new levels of productivity. It permits the commercial-scale usage of biobased Ingeo PLA to improve its comparative biodegradation and disintegration rates.

Canada

Key drivers include e-commerce expansion, the need for convenience, and a push for sustainable packaging solutions, mainly fiber-based options.

Mexico

The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and even other free trade agreements support the expansion of industries such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, which are remarkable packaging end-users.

Join now to access the latest packaging in industry segmentation insights with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardspackaging.com/get-an-annual-membership

Segment Outlook

Material Type Insights

The plastic segment dominates the North America packaging market in 2024, due to its lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, versatility, and excellent barrier properties. These characteristics lower transportation costs, provide superior protection for products such as food and beverages, and permit flexible and rigid packaging solutions, which include resealable pouches. Plastics provide superior moisture and even gas barrier resistance, which is vital for preserving the freshness and even integrity of food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

The bioplastics subsegment of the plastic segment is the fastest growing in the North America packaging market during the forecast period, due to increased consumer demand for sustainable products, stringent government regulations banning and also restricting single-use plastics, and even supportive federal initiatives encouraging bio-based materials.

States such as California, New York, and Washington have incorporated bans or restrictions on single-use plastics, creating a strong need for bioplastic alternatives. Bioplastics have a decreased carbon footprint compared to conventional plastics. Bioplastics can degrade more quickly than conventional plastics under certain conditions.

Packaging Type Insights

The rigid packaging segment dominates the North America packaging market in 2024, due to its superior product protection, vital for food, beverages, and healthcare, along with its robustness for e-commerce and even durable goods. Rigid packaging, mainly rigid plastic, provides excellent defense against external pressures, impacts, and even contamination, ensuring product safety and quality, which is crucial for food, beverages, and healthcare products.

The flexible packaging segment is the fastest growing in the North America packaging market during the forecast period because of increased e-commerce driving the need for lightweight, convenient, and sustainable options, along with developments in packaging technology like recyclable films and mono-material designs.

A shift in lifestyle preferences, mainly among Millennials, favors on-the-go consumption and also easy-to-use packaging, including resealable pouches and even single-serving formats. Flexible packaging needs less material and energy to produce and even transport than rigid packaging, contributing to cost savings for manufacturers and even a reduced environmental footprint.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Packaging Function Insights

The primary packaging segment dominates the North America packaging market in 2024. It is important for product protection and even preservation, directly contacting the product to maintain freshness, flavor, and safety, mainly for food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The increase in online shopping necessitates sturdy and secure primary packaging to protect items during transit and even delivery, even if secondary or tertiary packaging is also used.

The tertiary / transit packaging segment is the fastest growing in the North America packaging market during the forecast period, due to surging e-commerce, rising logistics needs, and a greater need for sustainable, customized solutions across numerous sectors such as food, beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce has contributed to a surge in product shipments, raising the demand for durable and protective tertiary packaging to ensure products reach consumers safely. The integration of technologies such as Industry 4.0 and smart packaging solutions is improving efficiency, improving traceability, and even creating more sophisticated packaging options.

Technology Insights

The aseptic packaging segment dominates the North America packaging market in 2024. Due to the high need for shelf-stable products in the food, beverage, and even pharmaceutical sectors, coupled with a rising need for sustainable and preservative-free alternatives. Busy lifestyles and even on-the-go consumption in urbanized areas have created a high requirement for food and beverages with long shelf lives that don't need refrigeration, a capability provided by aseptic packaging. Innovations in aseptic filling and even packaging machinery improve production efficiency, scalability, and even cost-effectiveness for manufacturers.

The smart labels / RFID / QR codes segment is the fastest growing in the North America packaging market during the forecast period, due to increased need for product traceability and even authenticity, driven by consumer concerns and regulations, mainly in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. Consumers want clear data about product origin, quality, and even freshness, with QR codes offering instant access to these details. Smart labels facilitate efficient tracking and even inventory management by offering real-time data access across numerous industries.

End-Use Industry Insights

The food segment dominates the North America packaging market in 2024. Due to the high need for convenience foods, e-commerce expansion is driving delivery packaging and increasing focus on food safety and sustainability.

The pandemic accelerated the expansion of online food delivery services and even meal kit services, which need specialized packaging that ensures tamper-evidence, efficient delivery, and temperature control. Growing awareness of environmental issues and even increased regulatory pressure on plastic usage are boosting manufacturers to innovate more sustainable and even eco-friendly packaging solutions for food products.

The e-commerce & logistics segment is the fastest growing in the North America packaging market during the forecast period, due to high internet penetration, strong digital infrastructure, increased user adoption of online shopping, and significant investments in innovative and sustainable packaging solutions by lead retailers and logistics providers.

Consumers' options for convenience, flexible return policies, door-to-door delivery, and discounted prices from online retailers over conventional brick-and-mortar stores have significantly boosted demand.

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the North America Packaging Market- built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access Now: https://www.towardspackaging.com/contact-us

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Market

In February 2025, Berry Global Group, Inc. worked with snacks and treats leader Mars to transition its pantry jars for SKITTLES, M&M’S, and STARBURST brands to 100% recycled plastic packaging, exclusive of jar lids. This achievement develops the ongoing collaboration between Berry and even Mars to advance packaging made with recycled content , and also builds on the previous start of the pantry jars with 15% recycled plastic in 2022.

, and also builds on the previous start of the pantry jars with 15% recycled plastic in 2022. In December 2024, Amcor, a global contributor in developing and even producing responsible packaging solutions, is excited to greet visitors to the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) 2025 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Top Market Players

Amcor plc

WestRock Company

International Paper Company

Berry Global Inc.

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Smurfit Kappa Group



Segments Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Plastic PET HDPE LDPE PP PS PVC Bioplastics

Paper & Paperboard Virgin Recycled

Metal Aluminum Steel Tinplate

Glass Clear Colored

Wood

Others Textile-based Biodegradable composites



By Packaging Type

Rigid Packaging Bottles Jars Cans Boxes Trays Cartons

Flexible Packaging Pouches Sachets Wraps Blisters Films Foils

Semi-Rigid Packaging Tubes Clamshells Blisters



By Packaging Function

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary / Transit Packaging



By Technology

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Aseptic Packaging

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

Active & Intelligent Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Retort Packaging

Tamper-Evident Packaging

Smart Labels / RFID / QR Codes

By End-Use Industry

Food Frozen Fresh Ready-to-eat Confectionery Dairy Snacks

Beverage Alcoholic Non-alcoholic Dairy

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial Lubricants Construction Materials Paints

E-commerce & Logistics

Household Products

Agriculture & Chemicals

Automotive

Others Textiles Electronics



Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5683

Become a Valued Research Partner with Us - Schedule a meeting: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Request a Custom Case Study Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Towards Packaging, Your Trusted Research and Consulting Partner, Has Been Featured Across Influential Industry Portals - Explore the Coverage:

Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out: