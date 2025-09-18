Fogo de Chão and Pro Football Player Braxton Berrios Fuel Houston Students with Surprise Meal

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When students at Houston’s Dwight D. Eisenhower High School, a partner of No Kid Hungry, thought they were heading to a regular after-school program on September 16, they had no idea pro wide receiver, Braxton Berrios, would be waiting to fuel students and their families with Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned Brazilian restaurant known for its churrasco dining experience.

The surprise visit delivered more than just authentic churrasco meals; it marked Berrios’ first major community initiative since joining Houston's professional football scene. Partnering with the Texas-based restaurant group, known for its decade-long commitment to No Kid Hungry and their mission to end childhood hunger, Fogo’s Houston-based gauchos and Berrios served over 1,300 elementary through high school age students and their families from the Houston community.

"This is exactly how I want to start my Houston chapter," said Braxton Berrios. “Food brings people together, and seeing these kids light up made this partnership with Fogo and No Kid Hungry even more meaningful.”

The event amplified Fogo's current No Kid Hungry campaign, running through September 30th. Every $5 guest donation can help provide 50 meals to kids, plus a $25 Fogo dining card for the guest's next visit. So far, Fogo and its guests has raised enough to provide over 3.1 million meals just 21 days into the 36-day promotion, positioning the brand for a record-setting outcome.

"Braxton gets what Fogo has always known; that good, nutritious food strengthens communities, igniting fire and joy to care for our teams, guests, and community," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. "After a decade of fighting childhood hunger across the country together with No Kid Hungry, having Braxton join our mission brings fresh momentum to reaching even more kids who need it most."

Donations continue at all Fogo locations in-restaurant and online through September 30th.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, its new menu offerings, No Kid Hungry promotion or to make dining reservations at a restaurant near you, please visit Fogo.com.

*Dining Cards valid October 1st – November 16th. $1 can help provide up to 10 meals for kids in need. Learn more at nokidhungry.org/onedollar.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.





Braxton Berrios teamed up with Fogo de Chão and No Kid Hungry, marking his first major community initiative since joining Houston's professional football scene. Fogo.com





Fogo’s Houston-based gauchos and Berrios served over 1,300 elementary through high school age students and their families from the Houston community. Fogo.com

