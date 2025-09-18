SchooLinks Introduces the Agentic Layer: AI That Moves Beyond the Chatbot

Austin, TX, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SchooLinks, the all-in-one college and career readiness platform, today announced the rollout of its Agentic AI layer—an innovation designed by educators, engineers, and data scientists to bring real-time, context-aware intelligence to district workflows across counseling, CTE, and accountability. Led by CTO Mike Discenza, the Agentic Layer is the result of over a year of research, testing, and iterative development focused on real district and student needs.

“At SchooLinks, we’ve learned that the difference between flashy AI and actually useful AI comes down to one thing: context,” said Mike Discenza, Chief Technology Officer of SchooLinks. “We’ve spent the last decade doing the hard work — cleaning up course catalogs, loading transcripts, and building out of the most robust data integration platforms on the market to support our CCR work. That foundation is what gives LLMs the context to be able to deliver accurate insights and then harness those insights within the operational workflows we already support in schools.” Discenza also suggest that using a platform to add structure to the use of AI.

Grounded in Data. Built with Intention.

SchooLinks’ approach to AI is grounded is based on three principles:

Input: Leveraging SchooLinks’ unique, contextualized datasets to eliminate irrelevant or inaccurate outputs due to lack of prompt engineering experience and challenges with hallucination Output: Embedding AI into real workflows so staff can review, approve, and take immediate action. Intentional use of technology – in particular with a focus on protecting student privacy with built-in filtering and compliance safeguards and providing transparency about what data is used for what purposes.

AI That Makes a Difference—With Purpose and Precision

While many platforms hype artificial intelligence, SchooLinks has long delivered intelligent solutions that feel just as advanced. Features like recommending relevant career fairs based on students’ interests, auto-filling Personalized Learning Plans, and dynamically assigning asynchronous durable skills content that are powered by statistical models and thoughtful, proven rules engines.

The new Agentic Layer introduces a suite of intelligent agents designed specifically for school’s college & career readiness process & programing:

Student-Level Agents such as the Recommendation Letter Agent, Resume Feedback Agent, and College Fit Agent streamline time-consuming counselor tasks.



Aggregate Student Agents like the Student Triage Agent and Candidate-Opportunity Match Agent help staff prioritize interventions and optimize work-based learning placement process.



Utility Agents such as Announcement Agent and Meeting Recording & Summary Agent simplify communication and follow-up.



Each agent is tightly integrated into the SchooLinks platform, requiring no staff training in AI or prompting skills. Instead, the Agents recommend staff members with insights for their students and workflow recommendations to perform with one-click approval, ensuring efficiency, trust and most importantly, the most sensible and precise interventions.

“Our approach to incorporating Generative AI in our platform isn’t a chatbot”, said Katie Fang, Founder and CEO of SchooLinks. “In a time when the role of humans in the workforce and the nature of education are being questioned, we need to be even more intentional about how we leverage technology to solve real problems for education systems, students and families. Our agentic layer integrates students’ actions and data in the platform as context to provide users with workflow triggers and guidance without requiring advanced prompt engineering or additional data uploads”. The way Fang explains it is “Think smart kitchen. Chatbots can give you great recipes, but our agentic layer checks your fridge, suggests dinner, and preheats the oven for you.”

Privacy Built In. Human First.

SchooLinks designed its Agentic Layer with student safety, transparency, and trust as foundational principles. All actions are fully auditable, with clear indicators of what data is used and why. AI features are built to support, not replace, human decision-making, keeping educators in full control. The system adheres to FERPA and state-level privacy laws, with built-in data filters and district-level visibility settings.

What’s Next

As districts plan for the 2025–26 academic year, SchooLinks remains committed to helping schools use AI to do more with less—less friction, less redundancy, and less guesswork.

Whether a district is launching a new CTE initiative, portrait of a graduate or expanding alumni tracking, SchooLinks’ AI agents are designed to scale with evolving needs.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.schoolinks.com .

About SchooLinks

SchooLinks is a modern college and career readiness platform designed to help K–12 districts prepare students for success in life. By connecting students to postsecondary pathways through personalized planning, data-rich insights, and robust stakeholder collaboration, SchooLinks empowers communities to build the future workforce—one student at a time.