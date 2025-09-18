ClassOne Technology and Silicon Austria Labs Enter Joint Agreement to Develop New Advanced Packaging Processes and Hardware

KALISPELL, Mont., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 18, 2025 – ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced that it has entered a joint development agreement with Silicon Austria Labs (SAL) centered on processes and hardware for advanced packaging. To enable these efforts, SAL has purchased a ClassOne Solstice® S8 single-wafer wet processing system, which it will deploy for a range of applications key to next-generation advanced packaging. The purchase was a competitive win for ClassOne, which plans to ship the system in early Q2 2026.

The SAL Solstice S8 system will be configured with multiple electroplating chambers: two CopperMax™; a Gen4 ECD; a vacuum pre-wet; and a pre-wet/face-up spin rinse dry (SRD). SAL plans to leverage the system for advanced processes including hybrid bonding of ultrafine pitch structures using copper plating (damascene-like process), fan-out wafer-level packaging, thick copper deposition, copper through-silicon vias (TSVs) with high aspect ratios, and magnetic film electroplating.

“Working with ClassOne will not only help drive our current R&D efforts but will allow us to tap into their plating and wet processing expertise to ideate and develop exciting new packaging processes and solutions,” said Ali Roshiangias, Head of Research Unit, Heterogeneous Integration Technologies (HIT) at SAL. “The Solstice S8’s combination of exceptional process flexibility and compact footprint made it the ideal choice for our advanced packaging R&D initiatives. Its ability to support a wide range of applications will enable us to accelerate innovation while making the most of our cleanroom space.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with Silicon Austria Labs to push the boundaries of advanced packaging,” said Byron Exarcos, CEO of ClassOne Technology. “The Solstice S8 was designed from the ground up to deliver unmatched flexibility in a compact, production-proven platform—capabilities that align perfectly with SAL’s mission to accelerate next-generation process development.”

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a premier provider of advanced single-wafer wet processing solutions, delivering high-performance electroplating and surface preparation systems that enable next-generation semiconductor innovation. Designed for maximum precision, flexibility, and efficiency, ClassOne’s Solstice® platform supports a broad spectrum of customers, from industry leaders to pioneering technology developers, across critical markets such as MEMS, compound semiconductors, power devices, photonics, and advanced packaging. With deep process expertise and a commitment to customer success, ClassOne empowers customers to accelerate development, enhance yields, and optimize production for the most demanding applications. Visit classone.com; stay in touch on LinkedIn and X.

About Silicon Austria Labs

Silicon Austria Labs GmbH (SAL) was founded in 2018 as a top non-university research center in the field of electronics and software-based systems. At its locations in Graz, Villach and Linz, Austria, research is conducted on key technologies in the fields of microsystems, sensor systems, power electronics, intelligent wireless systems and embedded systems. SAL brings together key players from industry and science and thus valuable expertise and know-how, and conducts cooperative, application-oriented research along the value chain. The aim is to accelerate the value creation process from idea to innovation – with excellent research and economic benefits. Shareholders are the Republic (50.1%), the Provinces of Styria and Carinthia (10% each), the Province of Upper Austria (4.95%) and the Association for the Electric and Electronics Industry (24.95%).

For more information, contact:

Sales Inquiries Media Inquiries Byron Exarcos

ClassOne Technology

tel: +1 678.772.9086

email: pr@classone.com

Lisa Gillette-Martin

Kiterocket

tel: +1 408.205.4732

email: lgmartin@kiterocket.com



Solstice is a registered trademark of ClassOne Technology.