Nuwellis Receives New US Patent Reinforcing Vivian™ Pediatric Device Focused on Safer, More Precise Ultrafiltration

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc., a fluid management company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,415,021 on September 16, 2025, based on Application No. 18/298,860.

The patent relates to the use of one or more hemolysis sensors with extracorporeal blood filtration systems—such as ultrafiltration therapy and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT)—to help detect and localize red blood cell destruction occurring within or around the circuit. The intellectual property supports Nuwellis’ pediatric device, Vivian, in development and future platform innovation.

Why hemolysis matters

Hemolysis is the destruction of red blood cells, which releases hemoglobin and reduces oxygen-carrying capacity. Significant hemolysis is dangerous for patients. In extracorporeal therapies, red cell fragments and free hemoglobin can pass through a filter and may tint the ultrafiltrate pink or red, resembling a filter issue. Standard blood-leak detectors typically look for intact cells and may not flag hemolyzed blood.

What the patent enables

The patent covers configurations that use hemolysis sensing at the circuit inlet and on the ultrafiltrate line, with the option to compare readings. This approach may help care teams assess whether hemolysis originates outside the system or within the extracorporeal circuit and respond appropriately.

“Protecting IP around sensing and signal interpretation is central to how we advance fluid management safety,” said John Erb, Chief Executive Officer of Nuwellis. “This patent strengthens our pediatric roadmap and underscores our focus on technologies that give care teams clearer information during ultrafiltration.”

About Vivian Vivian is a purpose-built pediatric CRRT system designed for neonates and children. The platform targets an extracorporeal blood volume of 29–67 mL and features integrated hematocrit and SvO₂ sensors for real-time monitoring. Vivian brings three therapies—Ultrafiltration (UF), Continuous Veno-Venous Hemofiltration (CVVH), and Continuous Veno-Venous Hemodialysis (CVVHD)—onto a single platform with closed-loop ultrafiltration control tailored to patient weight. A guided, clinician-informed interface with on-screen prompts streamlines setup and reduces training burden, while a 6-port circuit provides flexible vascular-access options. Intended for patients 2.5–20 kg, Vivian was developed with direct input from pediatric ICU and nephrology teams to prioritize safety, precision, and simplicity for the most fragile patients.

Disclaimer: Vivian is an investigational device, under development, and not available for sale. Features and specifications are subject to change.

About Nuwellis Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

