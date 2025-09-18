Applied Remains the Industry’s Leading Provider of Agency Management Systems According to Multiple Industry Lists

Chicago, IL., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced more agencies are leveraging an Applied agency management system than any other system among the largest agencies in the U.S. Notably, eight of the top 10 largest brokers ranked by Business Insurance in 2025 – up from seven in 2024; 69 of Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies; and 57% of Reagan Consulting and IIABA’s 2025 Best Practices agencies have chosen an Applied agency management system to consolidate operations and power greater intelligence and productivity across their businesses.

Applied’s Digital Agency solution offers a comprehensive management system, Applied Epic, seamlessly integrated with Applied’s digital payments and accounting reconciliation hub (Applied Pay); the leading personal and commercial lines rating and automation solutions; and the largest network of carrier connectivity. Applied’s Digital Agency solution is backed by award-winning customer support and extensive cybersecurity protection. As the leading insurance technology specialist, Applied grounds its solutions in an unparalleled depth of expertise in insurance-specific workflows and the largest insurance datasets in the industry. Applied’s vertical focus creates unique value for its customers, enabling Applied to deliver the practical power of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) in insurance-specific solutions that create productivity while supporting more profitable revenue growth. Unlike generalized solutions, Applied’s products require minimal customization and reduce reliance on multiple disparate systems by delivering an integrated suite of insurance solutions that cover the end-to-end policy lifecycle. This helps insurance agencies focus their precious resources on the most valuable work – building, retaining, and growing their client relationships and books of business.

“We are proud to see so many of our customers highlighted in these prestigious lists,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “At Applied, we are dedicated to being indispensable partners to our agency customers, working closely with them to innovate and deliver powerful insights and intelligent, connected workflows that ultimately drive both productivity and profitability.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.