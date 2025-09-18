Lakeside Software Deepens Leadership Bench with New Chief Technology Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Software , the industry-leading digital employee experience company, today announced the appointment of Aleksey Shafransky as Chief Technology Officer. Shafransky will lead Lakeside’s technology and product engineering, with a focus on AI-driven innovation, platform reliability, and enhanced user experience.

Based in Poland, Shafransky joins Lakeside from Kaseya, where he served as Senior Vice President of Research & Development. He led global teams building IT solutions, including data backup, IT documentation tools, professional services automation, security and compliance solutions, and remote monitoring and management software. A seasoned SaaS executive and hands-on engineer, he brings deep expertise in scaling systems at the enterprise level.

"Lakeside has long been a leader in digital employee experience, and its decades-long history proves it," said Aleksey Shafransky, Chief Technology Officer. "I’m excited to join the team and help shape its next chapter, bringing AI-driven innovation and engineering excellence to deliver even greater value for our customers."

To support its global engineering growth, Lakeside is expanding its presence in Poland, collaborating closely with US teams under Shafransky’s leadership.

"Adding Aleksey to our leadership team reinforces our commitment to innovation and delivering the greatest outcomes for our customers through our AI-driven DEX platform," said Mike Schumacher, CEO of Lakeside Software. “His experience scaling enterprise technology and driving AI-first strategies will be key as we evolve our platform and expand our global impact."

This announcement is the latest in a series of executive appointments by Lakeside over the past month, including naming Oli Giordimaina as Chief Product Officer, Brian Curran as Chief Financial Officer, Tal Klein as Chief Marketing Officer, and Dan Salinas as Chief Operating Officer. Together, these strategic additions strengthen Lakeside’s leadership team, enhance its ability to innovate, and reinforce its market position as a leader in digital employee experience.

Lakeside Software is ushering in a new era of proactive IT with SysTrack, the industry's most powerful AI-driven Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Lakeside SysTrack dramatically reduces IT costs, prevents system failures before they occur, and drives strategic decision-making through unparalleled visibility.

