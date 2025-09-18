EnWave Sells 120kW Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine to BranchOut Foods, Grants Expanded Global Rights for Dragon Fruit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announced today that it has signed an Equipment Purchase Agreement (the “EPA”) with BranchOut Foods Inc. (“BOF”), one of the fastest growing licensed royalty partners of the Company, to deliver a 120kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) dehydration machine. This is the fourth large-scale REV™ machine acquired by BOF for use at its production facility based in Peru. BOF produces a wide portfolio of dried fruit and vegetable products that are sold under BOF’s brand direct to consumers, as private-label applications and as bulk ingredients to be used in numerous other food products by other leading food manufacturers.

In addition to the EPA, EnWave and BOF signed a License Amendment (the “Amendment”) granting certain exclusive global rights to BOF regarding the production of dragon fruit products using REV™ technology. Under the framework of this Amendment, EnWave agrees to not grant any additional licenses to use REV™ technology to produce dragon fruit, so long as BOF satisfies certain minimum royalty requirements throughout the term of the License Agreement.

About BranchOut Foods Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its license of EnWave’s proprietary Radiant Energy VacuumTechnology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patent families, BranchOut’s licensed rights enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com.

For more information:

ir@branchoutfood.com

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dylan Murray, CPA, CA, CFO at +1 (778) 870-0729

E-mail: dmurray@enwave.net

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.