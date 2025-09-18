TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Announces FDA Broadens Permitted Use of Hydrogen Peroxide; Ruling Significantly Expands Potential Application of SteraMist iHP in Food Industry

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has broadened the permitted use of hydrogen peroxide as a secondary direct food additive. This change, outlined in the final rule published on September 3, 2025 (90 FR 42535), amends 21 CFR §173.356. With SteraMist formulated primarily from food-grade hydrogen peroxide and deionized water, TOMI is now well-positioned to pursue growth opportunities in the food industry.

The new FDA rule permits the use of food-grade hydrogen peroxide that complies with Food Chemicals Codex (FCC), 14th Edition specifications, in food production, provided that any trace residues are completely removed before the food reaches consumers.

TOMI's SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) Solution uses a low concentration of hydrogen peroxide combined with deionized water, both of which are recognized as safe for food use. The SteraMist application method ensures no detectable residues remain on the final food product, aligning with the new FDA requirements. The SteraMist iHP formulation also contains a small, non-residual proprietary component that is not expected to pose any safety concerns under the conditions of use.

"We are very pleased with the FDA's new rule, as it formally recognizes the potential for hydrogen peroxide to be used more broadly in the food industry, further validating the science behind our SteraMist iHP technology and opening up a significant market opportunity for TOMI Environmental," said Elissa J. Shane, COO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. "A study published in the Journal of Food Protection supports our findings, demonstrating that hydrogen peroxide residues on fresh produce treated with ionized hydrogen peroxide technology decomposed rapidly and did not appear to pose a safety concern after one day of storage. The FDA's updated regulation, coupled with the supporting scientific data, provides a clear path for food processors to adopt advanced, residue-free technologies like SteraMist iHP to enhance food safety and protect consumers. This opens verticals in food safety, food transportation, food storage, food packaging, direct spraying of food pre- and post-harvest, outbreak control, and preventive pathogen reduction, along with increasing the longevity of all food types.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

