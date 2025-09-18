Safety Shot Provides Further Details on Strategic Board Refresh and Corporate Vision

Company to Seek Shareholder Approval for New Director Appointments

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its announcement yesterday regarding a strategic refresh of its Board of Directors, Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) is providing further details on the implementation of these changes.

The appointment of the three new directors, as well as the resignations of Jordan Schur and Rich Pascucci, will not be effective until the Company achieves shareholder approval which is anticipated to take place in October.

In addition, as the Company previously announced, it has reserved the trading symbol “BNKK” with Nasdaq as part of its forward-looking strategy. The Company will formally implement a name change and new symbol in the near term.

“The shareholder vote is a positive and required step in formally completing the strategic transformation we announced this morning,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot. “We are confident that our shareholders will recognize the immense value and expertise that Connor, Stacey, and Jamie bring to the table. We are excited to present this exceptional slate of directors for approval and to officially welcome them to the board as we execute on our new vision. We again thank Jordan and Rich for their invaluable service.”

Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), a BONK core contributor, added, “We are incredibly excited to present this slate of world-class directors to the shareholders. The approval of this board will be a pivotal moment, officially marking the next stage of our transition. We have a clear vision for building the premier public vehicle for the BONK ecosystem, and with this team, we are fully confident in our ability to execute. We eagerly anticipate the shareholder vote and beginning this next chapter.”

About Safety Shot, Inc. Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT), is a Company evolving bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Following its strategic integration with letsBONK.fun, the Company is executing a new strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the DeFi space to build a robust treasury of digital assets. The Company’s beverage division holds the patented Sure Shot beverage, designed to rapidly reduce blood alcohol content as well as Yerbaé’s plant-based, energy beverage.

Investor Relations: Phone: 561-244-7100 Email: investors@drinksafetyshot.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK tokens, the successful integration and operational success with letsBONK.fun, the ability to execute on the Company’s treasury strategy, and other risks detailed in Safety Shot’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.