Wilton Serves Up Spooky Sweet Treats This Halloween

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halloween just got a whole lot tastier. Wilton, the leader in baking inspiration, is helping families and bakers everywhere deliver frightfully fun treats that are equal parts spooky and scrumptious. Whether you're hosting a haunted bash or crafting classroom goodies, Wilton has everything you need to make Halloween magic in the kitchen.

Pick Your Pan, Pick Your Potion

Wilton’s new Pick-Your-Pan bakeware collection is designed for versatility and creativity, offering interchangeable shapes perfect for Halloween baking—from jack-o’-lantern cakes to ghostly brownies. Pair that with Wilton’s vibrant Candy Melts and festive sprinkles , and you’ve got a recipe for edible enchantment.

Spooky Baking Ideas





“Halloween is all about creativity and fun, and Wilton is excited to give families the tools to make their celebrations extra special,” said Cassie Dietrich, Associate Manager, Brand & Product at Wilton. “This year’s collection makes it easy for anyone—whether a first-time baker or seasoned decorator—to whip up something memorable and shareable.”

From seasoned bakers to families looking for a quick activity, Wilton makes it simple to serve up easy, delicious, and delightfully festive creations this Halloween.

About Wilton Brands

Since 1929, Wilton has been a pioneer in bakeware, cake decorating and education with a commitment to making baking and decorating accessible and enjoyable for all. Today, Wilton continues to champion adding sparkle and fun to any occasion with an array of renowned baking and decorating products in over 105 countries and skill-building classes at the Wilton Sweet Studio. From beginning bakers to advanced professionals, Wilton's expansive product line and expert guidance are designed to help anyone create sweeter moments. Be inspired at www.wilton.com .

