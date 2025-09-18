Wreaths Across America Announces its Free TEACH Lesson Plans are Now Available in Spanish

Columbia Falls, Maine, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) is excited to announce that many of its TEACH Programs’ FREE lesson plans are now available for download in Spanish!

This launch comes just in time for National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15), a time to honor the cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx Americans. Hispanic Heritage Month began on September 15, the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, with Mexico and Chile celebrating their independence days shortly after (Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively).

The WAA TEACH program provides K–12 educational resources that encourage character development, community service, and an appreciation for the value of freedom. Making these lesson plans available in Spanish ensures that even more students can access meaningful educational experiences. Today, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, Hispanic students make up about 28 percent of all public-school enrollment in the United States, and nearly 5 million of those students are learning English as a second language.

“By offering our lesson plans in Spanish, we hope to remove barriers and make sure every child—no matter their first language—can engage with stories of service, sacrifice and patriotism,” said Cindy Tatum, retired educator, American Gold Star Mother, and Wreaths Across America TEACH Curriculum Developer.

These FREE lesson plans are available for teachers, homeschool families, and community groups nationwide and can be easily downloaded at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/Resources/EducationalResources.

WAA invites educators and families to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by using these new resources (like this Hispanic Heritage lesson for first graders) to spark conversations about culture, history, and the shared values that unite us.

