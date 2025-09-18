Brand Licensing Analysis Report 2025: Market to Reach $397.83 Billion by 2029, Driven by Digital Expansion, Celebrity Endorsements, and AI-Powered Solutions - Global Long-term Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brand Licensing Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The brand licensing market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $295.26 billion in 2024 to $314.44 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in consumer demand, growth in e-commerce adoption, increase in sports licensing, surge in global franchising, and expansion of digital branding.





The brand licensing market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $397.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing digital content licensing, rising demand for brand marketing, expansion of virtual branding, rising corporate brand extensions, and rising celebrity endorsements. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, AI-powered licensing solutions, blockchain-enabled brand protection, integration of NFTs in licensing, and hybrid licensing models.



The forecast of 6.1% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.3% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. Trade tensions may impact U.S. brand management firms by inflating prices for digital asset management platforms and royalty tracking systems sourced from the UK and Canada, resulting in higher operational costs for intellectual property management and reduced profit margins on licensing deals. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The rising demand for consumerism is expected to drive the growth of the brand licensing market. Consumerism, which encourages the acquisition of goods and services in increasing amounts, is being fueled by higher disposable incomes, greater access to products, and changing lifestyle preferences, leading people to purchase more goods and services. Brand licensing plays a crucial role in supporting consumerism by enabling companies to expand their brand reach, improve product differentiation, enhance customer loyalty, and justify premium pricing. By leveraging established brand names, businesses can make their products more appealing, expand market access, and stimulate consumer demand, ultimately promoting higher purchasing behavior. For example, in 2023, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a U.S.-based government agency, reported that the average annual consumer expenditure reached $77,280, marking a 5.9% increase from 2022. This growing demand for consumerism is driving the expansion of the brand licensing market.



Companies operating in the brand licensing market are focusing on technological integrations and strategic expansion initiatives. These initiatives help businesses improve product performance, strengthen brand identity, and engage with consumers more effectively. By expanding their presence in new markets and reaching more consumers, companies can increase revenue and boost brand value. For instance, in February 2025, Citgo Petroleum Corporation, a U.S.-based fuel industry company, launched a strategic brand licensing program aimed at expanding into five new U.S. markets, including Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, and Utah. This program allows qualified marketers and retailers to source gasoline while utilizing CITGO's TriCLEAN additive system, a premium fuel with 50% more cleaning agents. The company is also considering expanding into additional states in the future.



In January 2024, Authentic Brands Group LLC (ABG), a U.S.-based brand management company, acquired Sperry for approximately $130 million. This acquisition aims to expand Sperry's global presence by utilizing ABG's licensing model, partnering with ALDO Group for North American operations and global footwear distribution. The acquisition will help optimize brand growth, enhance market reach, and foster innovation in the footwear industry. Sperry, a U.S.-based footwear company, is well-known for its boat shoes and other licensed casual footwear.



North America was the largest region in the brand licensing market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in brand licensing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the brand licensing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $314.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $397.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Brand Licensing Market Characteristics



3. Brand Licensing Market Trends and Strategies



4. Brand Licensing Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

4.1. Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism



5. Global Brand Licensing Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Brand Licensing PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Brand Licensing Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Brand Licensing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Brand Licensing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Brand Licensing Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Brand Licensing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Brand Licensing Market, Segmentation by Types, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Apparels

Toys

Accessories

Home Decoration

Software or Video Games

Food and Beverage

Other Types

6.2. Global Brand Licensing Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Entertainment

Corporate Trademarks or Brand

Fashion

Sports

Other Applications

6.3. Global Brand Licensing Market, Segmentation by End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Retail and E-commerce

Media and Entertainment Companies

Sports Teams and Leagues

Luxury Brands

Consumer Goods Manufacturers

Automotive and Accessories

6.4. Global Brand Licensing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Apparels, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Casual Wear

Sportswear

Footwear

Innerwear

Kidswear

Formal Wear

6.5. Global Brand Licensing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Toys, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Action Figures

Dolls and Plush Toys

Educational Toys

Board Games and Puzzles

Electronic Toys

Collectibles

6.6. Global Brand Licensing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Accessories, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Watches

Bags and Backpacks

Eyewear

Jewelry

Footwear Accessories

Headwear

6.7. Global Brand Licensing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Home Decoration, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Furniture

Wall Art and Posters

Bedding and Linens

Kitchenware

Lighting

Rugs and Carpets

6.8. Global Brand Licensing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software or Video Game, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

PC and Console Games

Mobile Games

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Games

Educational Software

Game Merchandise

Subscription-based Gaming

6.9. Global Brand Licensing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Food and Beverage, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Packaged Foods

Beverages

Confectionery and Snacks

Dairy Products

Frozen Foods

Fast Food Chains

6.10. Global Brand Licensing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Automobiles

Theme Parks and Attractions

Stationery and School Supplies

Fitness and Sports Equipment

Beauty and Personal Care

Pet Products

7. Brand Licensing Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Brand Licensing Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Brand Licensing Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion





Brand Licensing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Brand Licensing Market Competitive Landscape

Brand Licensing Market Company Profiles

General Motors Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

The Walt Disney Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Procter & Gamble Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Warner Media Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Paramount Global Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Brand Licensing Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Electrolux

Major League Baseball

National Football League

The Pokemon Company International

PVH Corp.

Hasbro Inc.

Ferrari

Meredith Corporation

Learfield IMG College

Sanrio Co. Ltd.

Authentic Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group

Iconix Brand Group

BlueStar Alliance

Universal Brand Development

