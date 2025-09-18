Xiamen blends traditional culture with Bubbling Boiling Music & Arts Festival in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bubbling Boiling Music & Arts Festival - Singapore" was held at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on Sept 13-14. This time, Xiamen integrated traditional culture to this festival.

Featuring talented musicians from China, Singapore, South Korea, the United States and beyond, the Singapore festival attracted young audiences from across Asia and the globe.

The event marked the first international appearance of the "Bubbling Boiling".

The audience enjoyed hanfu or traditional Chinese dress fashion shows and participated in a Minnan or southern Fujian Bobing Game (Mooncake Dice Game), a traditional Mid-Autumn Festival activity popular in Xiamen.

The dynamic cultural experiences captivated music fans worldwide, offering them an engaging introduction to Chinese culture.

