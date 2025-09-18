ITS Logistics: Demand for Hybrid Capacity Leads to Expansion of DropFleet Trailer Network

RENO, Nev., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, one of North America’s fastest-growing third-party logistics providers, announced a major expansion of its DropFleet. The expansion adds thousands of trailers to the DropFleet network to support rapidly evolving supply chains among ITS’s customer base. DropFleet enables shippers to seamlessly handle dynamic, time-sensitive demand through streamlined trailer pools and yard management — an approach that has proven incredibly effective in industries including e-commerce, automotive, and government services. Driving this expansion is ITS’s proprietary network optimization technology and rigorous fraud prevention strategies, which merge to drive the offering’s ability to deliver anytime, anywhere drop capacity.

“Peak season looks a lot different this year,” said Josh Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at ITS Logistics. “But shippers still have their forecasts. They know they need to deliver on time and reliably, regardless of unexpected shifts. The scalability of a hybrid capacity solution offers that balance of guaranteed capacity, cost effectiveness, and a go-anywhere ability.”

A hybrid capacity approach gives shippers the certainty of dedicated equipment and the reach of an extensive carrier network. Unlike traditional trailer pools, DropFleet trailers have no region or lane limitations — regardless of whether they’re ITS-owned or carrier-owned. ITS’s proprietary, AI-enabled asset management capabilities have been the key to creating this seamless solution, eliminating the hassles of pool rebalancing, idle capacity, and yard management for shippers.

“It comes down to extreme flexibility and scalability,” continued Allen. “When we ask customers what they like about DropFleet, it’s that they can ship any amount of volume, anywhere, at the drop of a hat. 30 trailers to the West one day, 50 the next — plus an extra 10 to the East.”

DropFleet has proven to support demanding projects for Fortune 500 shippers, including Gap, which recently named ITS Logistics the company’s Peak Carrier of the Year. DropFleet is also utilized by a top ten automotive manufacturer, maintaining a pool of 200 trailers allocated across 16 facilities nationwide and more than 70 daily lanes. A top North American retailer currently leverages 1,000 DropFleet trailers to support massive growth in their emerging e-commerce network.

At an all-time peak of freight fraud, balancing capacity with security continues to be one of the biggest challenges shippers and 3PLs encounter. CargoNet recorded 884 supply chain theft events across the U.S. and Canada during the second quarter of 2025, representing a 13% increase compared to the same period in 2024, and a 10% increase when compared to the beginning of the year. To combat the rising risk, DropFleet employs ITS’s most stringent fraud prevention practices. Carriers undergo multifactor verification during onboarding, which must be recompleted if they are dormant for more than thirty days. All carriers use ITS’s real-time tracking software, and ITS assets are equipped with features including GPS tracking and door sensors, providing an additional layer of live visibility and security. As a result of these aggressive mitigation measures, ITS Logistics’ critical incident rate sits well below the industry standard at 0.004%.

“When it comes to capacity, quality beats quantity in every way,” Allen continued. “While our network is expansive enough to meet demand surges, the reality is that 80% of our freight runs on 30% of our carrier network. We position ourselves as a strategic partner for carriers looking for reliable opportunities. As a result, we’ve been able to curate a premium pool of carriers who are proven, dedicated, and willing to go the extra mile.”

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-smart modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features a top 20 North American freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based fleet, and a nationwide network of 8 strategically located distribution centers, all powered by a cloud-based, AI-enabled technology ecosystem.

