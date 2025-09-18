Buscaro raises $2M to scale safe, tech-enabled commuting across Pakistan

Karachi, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Pakistan’s sprawling cities, the simple act of getting from home to work or school is one of the country’s most complex challenges. Public buses are overcrowded, rickshaws are unsafe, and ride-hailing apps are expensive and unreliable for daily use. For millions of commuters, the lack of safe and structured options has meant wasted hours and constant stress. Buscaro was built to change that.

The company today announced a fresh $2 million round led by Daman Investments with participation from Cartography Capital, Epic Angels, Wahed Ventures, Accelerate Prosperity, and notable angels. Buscaro is now powering more than 900,000 monthly bookings and is projected to close 2025 at $8.6 million in annualized revenue. The round brings Buscaro’s total funding to $3.5 million.





Buscaro founder: Maha Shahzad.

Buscaro partners with companies, schools, and institutions to deliver safe, reliable daily commuting for employees and students. Unlike fragmented transport providers, its model dedicates routes to specific organizations and is powered by a four-part technology stack: live tracking for passengers and parents, financial transparency for businesses, operational visibility for administrators, and safety-first systems that build trust. With over 80 corporate partners across Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, Buscaro retains more than 97% of its clients year after year.

The story began in founder and CEO Maha Shahzad’s living room, with a single bus and three people. When global player Swvl exited Pakistan, she saw the gap left behind and decided to act. “Students, parents, and employees needed a dependable way to travel every day, and no one was stepping up,” Maha Shahzad said. “We built Buscaro to be that solution – safe, affordable, and structured.” From that single bus, Buscaro has scaled to one of the largest mass transit platforms in Pakistan, growing revenue from $2 million in 2023 to more than $6.3 million today.





Buscaro app.

For commuters, the impact is immediate. Parents use Buscaro to send their children to school with peace of mind, aided by live ride tracking. Women passengers consistently rate the service safer than alternatives. Companies report reduced absenteeism, improved punctuality, and lower transport costs. And drivers – or “captains” – earn higher, steadier incomes thanks to guaranteed demand and long-term partnerships.

Buscaro user Miss Iqra Shabbir said “I use BusCaro’s service because their vehicles show up on time, rides are comfortable and I feel safe.” And parent Mr Abdul Majid said: “My two children use BusCaro for their school commute. The service is reliable and makes our morning routine much easier. I feel a sense of security about my children's safety.”





The Buscaro team.

The funding comes as Pakistan’s urban transport needs are surging. With outdated regulations, volatile fuel prices, and a largely informal vendor market, reliable mass transit remains out of reach for millions. Buscaro’s structured, tech-enabled model offers a credible alternative, bridging the gap between traditional buses and modern mobility solutions.

“At Daman Investments, we back visionary founders who are solving real challenges at scale, and Buscaro is a standout example. By making commuting safe, structured, and technology-driven, Maha and her team are improving lives every day. With our investment, we look forward to helping them accelerate growth, expand into new cities, and redefine urban mobility across the region.” said Ahmed Khizer Khan, CEO, Daman Investments.

Looking ahead, Buscaro plans to expand into tier-2 cities across Pakistan, where industrial and educational hubs are underserved, and to pursue partnerships with government bodies to upgrade public transport networks with its technology. International expansion is also on the horizon, leveraging the company’s scalable platform and operational expertise.

“Our vision is simple,” Maha Shahzad concluded. “We want to make commuting safe, reliable, and affordable for every family and every company in Pakistan and beyond. What started in my living room is now a nationwide movement, and this funding will help us take it even further.”

Bilal Azhar Kayani, Finance Minister in the Government of Punjab, commented: “There is a real need for safe and affordable public transport for the underserved segments of society in Pakistan, especially women. I have witnessed this gap firsthand in my own constituency in District Jhelum. I believe that such services will help address that gap and empower women across the country. I look forward to the arrival of such services in my district for the girls and women of Jhelum.”

Meanwhile, Junaid Iqbal, economist and ex-founding MD of ride hailing app Careem said: “Urban mobility is completely broken. Mass transit systems are still being built and operate in an inefficient manner. In such a scenario, 2 wheelers dominate the work travel space, which are costing us over $5bn in fuel imports. We need solutions for daily commute and BusCaro's strategy to start by focusing on B2B use cases is on point.”

About BusCaro

BusCaro is a tech-based mobility company aimed at simplifying daily commutes. Paired with a technology stack, and the mission to drive a positive change in the mobility sector, BusCaro is a seamless solution for the daily pick and drop. The dedicated team has streamlined operations to provide users with a hassle-free experience.

About Daman Investments

Daman Investments stands as the UAE’s preeminent regional investment firm, distinguished for its comprehensive suite of non-banking financial services catering to institutional clients, corporations, SMEs, and high-net-worth individuals. Our overarching objective is to assume a pivotal role in shaping opportunities within the burgeoning Arab World economy while extending our reach across dynamic global growth markets. Propelled by an unwavering commitment to ethics, excellence, and client-centricity, we offer innovative and bespoke solutions to assist you in not only meeting but surpassing your financial aspirations. With a legacy spanning over 27 years, Daman Investments has consistently redefined the contours of the financial services landscape.