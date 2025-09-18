CNBC Names Genesis a Top Fintech Innovator

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global was named by CNBC and Statista as one of the UK’s Top Fintech Companies for 2025. Genesis was recognized as a leader in the Enterprise Fintech category in CNBC and Statista’s inaugural list of UK fintech innovators. Genesis delivers software and solutions for financial markets developed on its robust, AI-native application development platform.

“Genesis solutions power the most innovative trading and data services and give dealers and asset managers a competitive edge in technology leadership,” said James Harrison, co-founder and CEO of Genesis. “As we enhance our platform with AI and other technologies, it furthers our ability to address our clients’ most complex challenges with unmatched speed and quality. We are honored that CNBC recognizes Genesis among companies at the forefront of financial technology.”

The CNBC recognition comes amid a series of solution and platform upgrades deployed by Genesis in the last year.

Solutions from Genesis address complex data, analytics, workflow and system integration challenges in financial markets. Recent solution enhancements and launches include:

Modernizing bond deal investing: Genesis brought bond deal roadshow data into its unique Primary Bond Issuance solution for asset managers, becoming the only platform to manage entire deal pipelines, from roadshow to pricing.

Future-proofing the middle-office: Trade Allocation Manager, the Genesis middle-office solution, readied clients for T+1 trade settlement requirements in the US and prepares European users for when T+1 goes into effect in 2027. In the last year, TAM upgraded its event processing backbone, optimizing how trade and allocation data drive reconciliation, trade settlement, P&L calculations, risk monitoring and compliance. This architecture strengthens resilience while providing a transparent, auditable data trail for regulators and internal controls. For the sell side, the benefits include faster access to risk insights, reduced operational breaks and seamless integration with new tools and regulatory reporting frameworks.

Dashboarding credit special situations: a new application for traders, analysts and sourcing teams consolidates credit-related data, including holders, issuers and their associated instruments like bank debt, letters of credit, trade claims, warrants, DIPs and common securities like bonds and preferred stock.

Automating margin monitoring: a new solution gives prime brokers a real-time view of portfolio risk and margin utilization by connecting trading platforms, market data sources and portfolio accounting systems.





Genesis offers more than a dozen ready-to-run solutions to modernize and automate trading, wealth management, trade processing, custody, risk management and treasury functions.

Underpinning the company’s solutions is the Genesis Application Platform, which also evolved significantly. Innovations in the platform enable a range of application configurations at runtime and further transform the software development lifecycle. Major advances include:

Leading in AI: Genesis was one of the first software companies to launch a Model Context Protocol server to govern how AI tools access functions and data in running applications. Excitement for MCP is growing throughout the financial industry as firms discover how it can increase the value and utility of their software estate.

Transforming reporting: The redesigned Reporting component in the platform gives application end-users full control over configuring, designing, scheduling and distributing reports. This makes users more responsive to business and client needs because they no longer need to modify application code when reporting requirements inevitably change.

Redefining software development: Genesis enables business users, not just developers, to build enterprise-grade, production-ready applications. By combining the proven, industry-specific components in Genesis with precision-guided AI guardrailed by the platform, Genesis delivers what others only promise – a new, efficient way for business and IT to rapidly build sophisticated applications with the performance, governance and compliance demanded by financial markets.





Genesis and the other firms on CNBC and Statista’s list were selected based on desk research along with editorial input from CNBC. Each company was assessed against a general set of KPIs, in addition to certain sector-specific metrics for their category.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its AI-native software application development platform and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services. In supercharging developers to rapidly deliver high-performance, resilient and secure applications, Genesis replaces the buy vs. build challenge with a buy-to-build solution.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing developers with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

