$124.98 Bn Food Waste Management Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Collection Services Expected to Drive Growth, Strategic Partnerships and Innovations Propel Sustainability

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Waste Management Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global food waste management market is on a rapid growth trajectory, projected to expand from nearly $74.48 billion in 2024 to $96.28 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 5.27%, ultimately reaching $124.98 billion by 2034. This trend underscores the increasing focus on managing food waste, driven by rising awareness, environmental concerns, and a growing food service industry.

Historically, growth has been challenged by complex regulations and limited awareness; however, favorable government incentives and the adoption of circular economy practices are set to propel the market forward. While high initial investments and insufficient infrastructure could pose future challenges, there is a significant opportunity for advancement with increasing demands for renewable energy and sustainable practices.

Regionally, North America leads, accounting for 36.08% of the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific and South America as the fastest-growing regions. By 2029, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.01%, and South America at 5.10%.

The competitive landscape is fragmented, with the top ten companies contributing to 5.80% of the market in 2023. Leading players include Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Management Inc, and Republic Services Inc.

The market is segmented by waste type into several categories, with fruits and vegetables leading in 2024. The dairy segment is forecasted to grow fastest from 2024 to 2029. In terms of source, residential waste dominates, though commercial waste is expected to see the most growth.

Service segmentation is dominated by the collection sector, followed by disposal and recycling, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% through 2029. In application terms, feed is the largest area, and it is set to maintain its lead in growth rate.

Looking specifically at market opportunities, the food waste management sector anticipates significant sales increases across various segments by 2029. Notably, the fruits and vegetables segment will see a boost of $5.38 billion, while the collection service will add another $9.7 billion. The residential source segment is expected to rise by $9.82 billion, and feed applications will gain $10.73 billion. Geographically, China represents a large growth opportunity, with an expected gain of $4.06 billion.

Strategic focus areas include promoting collaborative initiatives, innovating sustainable management solutions, and strengthening partnerships to accelerate growth. Suggested actions include implementing structured waste management systems, expanding digital outreach, and targeting commercial end-users.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 374 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $74.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $124.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



