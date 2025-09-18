$124.98 Bn Food Waste Management Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Collection Services Expected to Drive Growth, Strategic Partnerships and Innovations Propel Sustainability

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Waste Management Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food waste management market is on a rapid growth trajectory, projected to expand from nearly $74.48 billion in 2024 to $96.28 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 5.27%, ultimately reaching $124.98 billion by 2034. This trend underscores the increasing focus on managing food waste, driven by rising awareness, environmental concerns, and a growing food service industry.
Historically, growth has been challenged by complex regulations and limited awareness; however, favorable government incentives and the adoption of circular economy practices are set to propel the market forward. While high initial investments and insufficient infrastructure could pose future challenges, there is a significant opportunity for advancement with increasing demands for renewable energy and sustainable practices.
Regionally, North America leads, accounting for 36.08% of the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific and South America as the fastest-growing regions. By 2029, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.01%, and South America at 5.10%.
The competitive landscape is fragmented, with the top ten companies contributing to 5.80% of the market in 2023. Leading players include Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Management Inc, and Republic Services Inc.
The market is segmented by waste type into several categories, with fruits and vegetables leading in 2024. The dairy segment is forecasted to grow fastest from 2024 to 2029. In terms of source, residential waste dominates, though commercial waste is expected to see the most growth.
Service segmentation is dominated by the collection sector, followed by disposal and recycling, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% through 2029. In application terms, feed is the largest area, and it is set to maintain its lead in growth rate.
Looking specifically at market opportunities, the food waste management sector anticipates significant sales increases across various segments by 2029. Notably, the fruits and vegetables segment will see a boost of $5.38 billion, while the collection service will add another $9.7 billion. The residential source segment is expected to rise by $9.82 billion, and feed applications will gain $10.73 billion. Geographically, China represents a large growth opportunity, with an expected gain of $4.06 billion.
Strategic focus areas include promoting collaborative initiatives, innovating sustainable management solutions, and strengthening partnerships to accelerate growth. Suggested actions include implementing structured waste management systems, expanding digital outreach, and targeting commercial end-users.
Major Market Trends
- A Collaborative Initiative to Tackle Food Waste in Hospitality
- Innovative Food Waste Management Initiatives Driving Sustainability
- Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation in Food Waste Management
- Innovative Waste Management Solutions for Sustainable Food Disposal
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Biffa Limited Acquired Keenan Recycling
- Minus Global Holdings Inc Acquired Future Waste
- Denali Water Solutions Acquired Organix Recycling LLC
- Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Acquired EnviroServ Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|374
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$74.48 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$124.98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Veolia Environnement SA
- Waste Management Inc
- Republic Services Inc
- Waste Connections Inc
- Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc.
- Cleanaway Waste Management Limited
- GFL Environmental Inc.
- Biffa Ltd.
- FCC Recycling (UK) Limited
- Tomra Systems ASA
- Thankful
- Le Meridien Petaling Jaya
- Leanpath
- MEIKO
- Walmart China
- Yum China Holdings, Inc
- China Everbright Environment Group Limited
- Starbucks Japan
- even & i Holdings Co., Ltd
- Lawson, Inc.
- Japan Food Ecology Center, Inc.
- Nuvilab
- Doobiwon
- Envac Korea
- TSK Corporation
- Sempio Foods Company
- Phenix
- Kespro Oy
- Marriott Hotels
- Compass Group
- SUEZ
- PreZero
- Urbaser
- Biffa
- ReFood
- AVE Group
- Maas Loop
- FCC Environment CEE
- SARIA Group
- Bigbelly Solar LLC
- Therm Solutions Inc
- Republic Services Inc
- Covanta Holding Corp.
- Advanced Disposal Services Inc.
- Casella Waste Systems Inc.
- Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc
- Lakeshore Recycling Systems LLC
- Minus Global Holdings Inc
- Planet Earth
- Future Waste
- Copia Pbc
- Goodr Inc.
- Modern Waste Products Inc.
- Eoms Recycling Inc.
- Enerkem Inc.
- Missouri Organic Recycling
- Davidson Environmental Ltd.
- Second Harvest Canada
- Prorec Inc.
- Waste Solutions Canada Inc.
- IFCO SYSTEMS
- BASF SE
- Recipet Solucoes Ambientais Ltda.
- Green Waste Management Ltda.
- Tetra Pak International S.A.
- Interseroh Latin America Ltda.
- SUEZ Recycling and Recovery Latin America S.A.
- ADQ
- ne'ma
- LuLu Hypermarket
- Tadweer
- Edama Organic Solutions
- Wasteless
- Bee'ah
- Emirate Waste Management
- Maha Environmental Services
- Averda International Limited
- Dulsco
- Ramky Enviro Engineers
- Qatar MCC
- Al Swaidi Industrial Services
- Suez Recycling and Recovery UK
- EnviroServ Inc
- Yalo
- Wasteless Africa
- Food for Mzansi
- The Waste Group
- Oricol Environmental Services
