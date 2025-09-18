Back-to-School with Purpose: Coca-Cola Consolidated Supports Students and Teachers Across 14 States and D.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Coca-Cola Consolidated, the mission is simple yet profound: to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the communities it serves. As the local bottler across a 14-state territory, the company recently focused on its back-to-school service initiatives. Coca-Cola Consolidated Teammates supported students, teachers and schools as they prepared for the start of a new academic year.

“At Coca-Cola Consolidated, service is at the heart of everything we do,” said Brent Tollison, SVP of Public Affairs, Communications, Community Relations and Sustainability for Coca-Cola Consolidated. “By coming together with our communities, we can ensure students begin the year equipped to learn and succeed, while teachers feel valued and encouraged.”

Back-to-school season is a reminder of the power of partnership. By working alongside schools, nonprofits and local organizations, Coca-Cola Consolidated can better meet the unique needs of each community it serves. Across Coca-Cola Consolidated’s territory, Teammates came together to:

Support more than 2,700 teachers with gift cards, school supplies, snacks and refreshments

teachers with gift cards, school supplies, snacks and refreshments Provide school supplies and everyday essentials, including food and hygiene kits, for nearly 15,000 students and families

students and families Refresh schools – used by 1,400 students, teachers and staff – by preparing classrooms, hallways, learning spaces and outdoor areas





Some of the ways Coca-Cola Consolidated Teammates poured into communities this season included partnering with Portsmouth Public Schools to pack 800 backpacks and school supply kits for students at Lakeview Elementary and Westhaven Elementary, removing barriers for families and ensuring students had the tools they need to thrive. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s Customer Connection Hub Teammates in Charlotte, NC rolled up their sleeves to prepare classrooms, hallways and learning spaces for the first day of school. And, alongside PENCIL, Nashville Soccer Club and others, the company joined a celebratory pep rally to uplift and thank the incredible educators of Metro Nashville Public Schools.

In addition to non-profit organizations, Coca-Cola Consolidated partnered with numerous customers and businesses, such as Giant, Kroger, Meijer, Eastern Kentucky University, Charlotte Knights, Washington Wizards, and more.

“These initiatives truly embody who we are. We’re more than a local bottler—we’re neighbors. And being a good neighbor means serving our communities with Purpose,” said Tollison.

