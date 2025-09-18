Peak Shaving by Gas Reservation Patent Landscape Report 2025: Innovations Focus on Efficiency in LNG Systems, with Major Players Like Air Liquide and Linde Leading Advancements

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peak Shaving by Gas Reservation Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Peak Shaving with LNG Patent Landscape Report provides an in-depth patent landscape analysis, covering 24,354 patents from 2010 to 2024, collected across major global jurisdictions.

This comprehensive dataset is derived from international patent filings and includes details on market sales trends, growth projections, and technology clustering, forming the basis for examining the evolution of LNG peak shaving technologies. By integrating both quantitative and qualitative data, the report establishes a solid foundation for assessing patent applications, technological advancements, and market growth in the LNG energy storage and distribution sector. This multifaceted approach supports insights into current competitive positioning and potential areas for future expansion in LNG peak shaving applications for power generation, grid stability, and industrial demand management.



The report is organized into key sections, each offering critical insights into various aspects of the LNG peak shaving industry. The primary sections include the Patent Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players. Each section provides a unique viewpoint designed to support strategic decisions for research, investment, and competitive positioning within the LNG domain.



Landscape Overview

The landscape overview presents a clear picture of patent activity in LNG peak shaving, tracing trends from 2010 to 2024. The analysis reveals significant growth in patent filings over the past 14 years, with a marked acceleration since 2016 and a peak in 2023 with over 2,000 new patents. China leads globally with the highest number of filings, followed by the United States and Europe, with notable contributions also from South Korea and Japan. The strong growth trend indicates increasing R&D and commercial interest, with many recent filings expected to translate into new LNG-based energy storage and demand balancing solutions in the coming years.



Market Analysis Section

The market analysis section explores the commercial dimensions of LNG peak shaving, including global market value, capacity additions, and regional segmentation. The global LNG peak shaving market is estimated at several billion USD in 2023 and is projected to grow steadily through 2030, driven by rising electricity demand, intermittent renewable integration, and industrial gas consumption. North America leads in installed LNG peak shaving capacity, while Asia-Pacific - particularly China - is experiencing the fastest growth. Aligning market data with patent activity reveals strong overlaps between regions with high R&D intensity and large-scale LNG infrastructure investments, underscoring growth potential in distributed energy storage and backup power applications.



Technology Analysis Section

The technology analysis section reviews core areas of LNG peak shaving innovation, such as liquefaction systems, cryogenic storage tank design, vaporization and regasification systems, cold energy recovery, and integrated renewable-LNG hybrid solutions. Top IPC categories include F17C (storage of cryogenic liquids), F25J (liquefaction, solidification of gases), and C10L (gaseous fuels). Emerging trends highlight efficiency improvements in small- and mid-scale LNG plants, boil-off gas management, and modular LNG solutions tailored for grid stability and industrial applications. This section pinpoints the technology clusters and dominant patent themes shaping the next generation of LNG peak shaving innovations.



Top Player Section

The top player section offers insights into leading organizations in LNG peak shaving innovation, such as Air Liquide, Linde, Chart Industries, and Wartsila. Each player is profiled by patent holdings, technology focus, and market reach. For example, Air Liquide focuses on integrated LNG peak shaving and industrial gas systems, while Linde emphasizes large-scale liquefaction and storage technologies. Chart Industries is strong in modular LNG equipment, and Wartsila leverages LNG solutions for both marine and power generation sectors. The report also maps collaboration networks among key players, showing how joint ventures, technology partnerships, and supply chain alliances are accelerating technology deployment.



Overall

This report provides a comprehensive view of the LNG peak shaving industry - from patent and market trends to competitive dynamics and technological priorities. Each section interlinks to present a cohesive understanding of the current state and future direction of LNG peak shaving science and commercialization. By blending patent data, market insights, and in-depth analysis of key technologies and players, the report serves as an essential guide for stakeholders in R&D, policy-making, and investment seeking to leverage advancements in LNG peak shaving for energy security, grid stability, and sustainable growth.



What You Will Get:

120+ Pages PDF Full Report

40+ Pages PDF Slides

Excel File of each figure including extended data

Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings



Executive Summary



Patent Landscape Report at a Glance



Content



Introduction



Patent Landscape Overview

Patent Family Analysis

Patent-Market Coverage

Geographical jurisdiction

Global Gas Storage Patent Distribution

Market and Competitor Analysis

Market at a Glance

Market Share of Main Producers

Main Processes in Peak Shaving by Gas Reservation

Top Applicants

Patent Distribution Across Gas Storage Technologies by Leading Applicants

Market Coverage of Top Applicants

Top Owners

Highly-Cited Applicants

Collaboration

Top Applicants' collaborations

The strongest cooperation networks

Top applicant activity

Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

Top applicant clustering

Pending patents

Technology Analysis

Top Technologies

Top Technologies Trend

Top Technologies by Class

Top Technologies by Sub-Class

Top Technologies by Main-Group

Top Technologies by Sub-Group

Top Technologies and Main Trends

Five Recent dominant technologies

Key Patents

The main themes of patents

Technology clustering

Top inventors

Key Players' Patent Profile

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Products and Processes

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Samsung Heavy Ind

Samsung Heavy Ind overview

Patent family analysis

Top Products and Processes

Top Technologies

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Exxonmobil Upstream Res Co

Exxonmobil Upstream Res Co overview

Patent family analysis

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Hyundai Heavy Ind Co Ltd

Hyundai Heavy Ind Co Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Products

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Cnooc Gas & Power Group Co Ltd

Cnooc Gas & Power Group Co Ltd overview

Patent family analysis

Top Products and Processes

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

