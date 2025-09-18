Peak Shaving by Gas Reservation Patent Landscape Report 2025: Innovations Focus on Efficiency in LNG Systems, with Major Players Like Air Liquide and Linde Leading Advancements

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peak Shaving by Gas Reservation Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Peak Shaving with LNG Patent Landscape Report provides an in-depth patent landscape analysis, covering 24,354 patents from 2010 to 2024, collected across major global jurisdictions.
This comprehensive dataset is derived from international patent filings and includes details on market sales trends, growth projections, and technology clustering, forming the basis for examining the evolution of LNG peak shaving technologies. By integrating both quantitative and qualitative data, the report establishes a solid foundation for assessing patent applications, technological advancements, and market growth in the LNG energy storage and distribution sector. This multifaceted approach supports insights into current competitive positioning and potential areas for future expansion in LNG peak shaving applications for power generation, grid stability, and industrial demand management.
The report is organized into key sections, each offering critical insights into various aspects of the LNG peak shaving industry. The primary sections include the Patent Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players. Each section provides a unique viewpoint designed to support strategic decisions for research, investment, and competitive positioning within the LNG domain.
Landscape Overview
The landscape overview presents a clear picture of patent activity in LNG peak shaving, tracing trends from 2010 to 2024. The analysis reveals significant growth in patent filings over the past 14 years, with a marked acceleration since 2016 and a peak in 2023 with over 2,000 new patents. China leads globally with the highest number of filings, followed by the United States and Europe, with notable contributions also from South Korea and Japan. The strong growth trend indicates increasing R&D and commercial interest, with many recent filings expected to translate into new LNG-based energy storage and demand balancing solutions in the coming years.
Market Analysis Section
The market analysis section explores the commercial dimensions of LNG peak shaving, including global market value, capacity additions, and regional segmentation. The global LNG peak shaving market is estimated at several billion USD in 2023 and is projected to grow steadily through 2030, driven by rising electricity demand, intermittent renewable integration, and industrial gas consumption. North America leads in installed LNG peak shaving capacity, while Asia-Pacific - particularly China - is experiencing the fastest growth. Aligning market data with patent activity reveals strong overlaps between regions with high R&D intensity and large-scale LNG infrastructure investments, underscoring growth potential in distributed energy storage and backup power applications.
Technology Analysis Section
The technology analysis section reviews core areas of LNG peak shaving innovation, such as liquefaction systems, cryogenic storage tank design, vaporization and regasification systems, cold energy recovery, and integrated renewable-LNG hybrid solutions. Top IPC categories include F17C (storage of cryogenic liquids), F25J (liquefaction, solidification of gases), and C10L (gaseous fuels). Emerging trends highlight efficiency improvements in small- and mid-scale LNG plants, boil-off gas management, and modular LNG solutions tailored for grid stability and industrial applications. This section pinpoints the technology clusters and dominant patent themes shaping the next generation of LNG peak shaving innovations.
Top Player Section
The top player section offers insights into leading organizations in LNG peak shaving innovation, such as Air Liquide, Linde, Chart Industries, and Wartsila. Each player is profiled by patent holdings, technology focus, and market reach. For example, Air Liquide focuses on integrated LNG peak shaving and industrial gas systems, while Linde emphasizes large-scale liquefaction and storage technologies. Chart Industries is strong in modular LNG equipment, and Wartsila leverages LNG solutions for both marine and power generation sectors. The report also maps collaboration networks among key players, showing how joint ventures, technology partnerships, and supply chain alliances are accelerating technology deployment.
Overall
This report provides a comprehensive view of the LNG peak shaving industry - from patent and market trends to competitive dynamics and technological priorities. Each section interlinks to present a cohesive understanding of the current state and future direction of LNG peak shaving science and commercialization. By blending patent data, market insights, and in-depth analysis of key technologies and players, the report serves as an essential guide for stakeholders in R&D, policy-making, and investment seeking to leverage advancements in LNG peak shaving for energy security, grid stability, and sustainable growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Key Findings
Executive Summary
Patent Landscape Report at a Glance
Content
Introduction
Patent Landscape Overview
- Patent Family Analysis
- Patent-Market Coverage
- Geographical jurisdiction
- Global Gas Storage Patent Distribution
Market and Competitor Analysis
- Market at a Glance
- Market Share of Main Producers
- Main Processes in Peak Shaving by Gas Reservation
- Top Applicants
- Patent Distribution Across Gas Storage Technologies by Leading Applicants
- Market Coverage of Top Applicants
- Top Owners
- Highly-Cited Applicants
- Collaboration
- Top Applicants' collaborations
- The strongest cooperation networks
- Top applicant activity
- Pioneer companies in the last 5 years
- Top applicant clustering
- Pending patents
Technology Analysis
- Top Technologies
- Top Technologies Trend
- Top Technologies by Class
- Top Technologies by Sub-Class
- Top Technologies by Main-Group
- Top Technologies by Sub-Group
- Top Technologies and Main Trends
- Five Recent dominant technologies
- Key Patents
- The main themes of patents
- Technology clustering
- Top inventors
Key Players' Patent Profile
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Overview
- Patent family analysis
- Top Products and Processes
- Top Technologies
- Collaboration
- Key patents
- Topic modeling
- Patents clustering
- Samsung Heavy Ind
- Samsung Heavy Ind overview
- Patent family analysis
- Top Products and Processes
- Top Technologies
- Merge and Acquisitions
- Key patents
- Topic modeling
- Patents clustering
Exxonmobil Upstream Res Co
- Exxonmobil Upstream Res Co overview
- Patent family analysis
- Top Technologies
- Collaboration
- Merge and Acquisitions
- Key patents
- Topic modeling
- Patents clustering
- Hyundai Heavy Ind Co Ltd
- Hyundai Heavy Ind Co Overview
- Patent family analysis
- Top Products
- Top Technologies
- Collaboration
- Topic modeling
- Patents clustering
Cnooc Gas & Power Group Co Ltd
- Cnooc Gas & Power Group Co Ltd overview
- Patent family analysis
- Top Products and Processes
- Top Technologies
- Collaboration
- Merge and Acquisitions
- Key patents
- Topic modeling
- Patents clustering
