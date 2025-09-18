Wastewater Treatment and Water Consumption Reduction Patent Landscape Report 2025: Analysis of 16,730 Patents from 2010 with Veolia Environnement, Xylem, Suez, Kurita Water, and Ecolab Leading

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wastewater Treatment and Water Consumption Reduction Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Wastewater Treatment Patent Landscape Report provides an in-depth patent landscape analysis, covering 16,730 patents from 2010 to 2024, collected across major global jurisdictions. This comprehensive dataset is derived from international patent filings and includes details on market sales trends, growth projections, and technology clustering, forming the basis for examining the evolution of wastewater treatment technologies. By integrating both quantitative and qualitative data, the report establishes a solid foundation for assessing patent applications, technological advancements, and market growth in the wastewater sector. This multifaceted approach supports insights into current competitive positioning and potential areas for future expansion in municipal, industrial, and decentralized wastewater solutions.
The report is organized into key sections, each offering critical insights into various aspects of the wastewater treatment industry. The primary sections include the Patent Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players. Each section provides a unique viewpoint designed to support strategic decisions for research, investment, and competitive positioning within the wastewater domain.
Landscape Overview
The landscape overview presents a clear picture of patent activity in wastewater treatment, tracing trends from 2010 to 2024. The analysis reveals a significant increase in patent filings over 14 years, with a sharp acceleration since 2016 and a peak in 2023. China leads globally with the largest number of patents, followed by the United States and Japan, while Europe, South Korea, and India also show notable contributions. The strong growth trend reflects increasing R&D and policy-driven adoption of advanced wastewater technologies, with most recent filings expected to translate into new commercial and municipal projects in the coming years.
Market Analysis Section
The market analysis section explores the commercial dimensions of the wastewater treatment sector, including global market value, sales trends, and regional segmentation. The global wastewater treatment market was valued at ~$300 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a 6-7% CAGR through 2030. Municipal wastewater accounts for the largest share, followed by industrial applications in sectors such as chemicals, energy, and food processing. Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, leads in infrastructure expansion, while North America and Europe focus heavily on upgrading existing systems to meet stricter environmental regulations. Aligning market data with patent activity reveals strong overlaps between regions of high R&D intensity and government investment, indicating high-growth potential in resource recovery, energy-efficient treatment, and decentralized wastewater systems.
Technology Analysis Section
The technology analysis section reviews core areas in wastewater innovation, such as biological treatment processes, membrane filtration, sludge management, and resource recovery. Top IPC categories include C02F (treatment of water, waste water, sewage), B01D (separation), and C02P (sewage treatment). Leading technology trends include anaerobic digestion for energy generation, membrane bioreactors (MBRs), advanced oxidation processes (AOPs), and nutrient recovery from sludge. This section pinpoints the technology clusters and dominant patent themes shaping the future of wastewater management and resource recovery.
Top Player Section
The top player section offers insights into leading organizations in wastewater treatment innovation, such as Veolia Environnement SA, Xylem Inc., Suez SA, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and Ecolab Inc. Each player is profiled by patent holdings, technology focus, and market reach. For instance, Veolia leads with extensive patents in integrated wastewater solutions, sludge-to-energy technologies, and advanced desalination pre-treatment, while Xylem focuses on smart water monitoring, energy-efficient pumps, and digital optimization systems. The report also maps collaboration networks among key players, showing how strategic alliances and research partnerships are accelerating innovation and market adoption worldwide.
Overall, the report provides a comprehensive view of the wastewater treatment industry - from patent and market trends to competitive dynamics and technological priorities. Each section interlinks to present a cohesive understanding of the state and future direction of wastewater treatment science and commercialization. By blending patent data, market insights, and in-depth analysis of key technologies and players, the report functions as an essential guide for stakeholders in R&D, policy-making, and investment who aim to leverage advancements in wastewater treatment for sustainable growth.
What You Will Get:
- 200+ Pages PDF Full Report
- 40+ Pages PDF Slides
- Excel File of each figure including extended data
People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:
- Chief Marketing Officer
- Business Development Professionals
- Corporate Strategy Executives
- R&D and Innovation Officers
- Investment Analysts
- Product Managers
- Marketing Directors
- Sales Directors
- Vice President - Sales
- Vice President - Marketing
- Heads of Marketing
- Analysts
- Corporate Planning Professionals
- Product Marketing Managers
- Market Intelligence Experts
- Heads of Innovation
- Strategy Heads
- Chief Operating Officers
- Business Analysts
- Sales Consultants
- Academics
Key Topics Covered:
- Patent Landscape Overview
- Patent Family Analysis
- Patent-Market Coverage
- Geographical jurisdiction
- Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Activity Based On Technology
- Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Distribution Based On Membrane Filtration Technologies
- Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Distribution Based On Physical Treatment Technologies
- Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Distribution Based On Advanced Treatment Technologies
- Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Distribution Based On Emerging Technologies
- Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Distribution Based On Chemical Treatment Technologies
- Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Distribution Based On Biological Treatment Technologies
- Market and Competitor Analysis
- Market at a Glance
- Market Share of Main Producers
- Some of the Main Processes in Wastewater Treatment And Water Consumption Reduction Production
- Top Applicants
- Top Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Applicants Based on Technology
- Analysis of Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Leaders Based on Membrane Filtration Technologies
- Analysis of Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Leaders Based on Physical Treatment Technologies
- Analysis of Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Leaders Based on Biological Treatment Technologies
- Analysis of Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Leaders Based on Advanced Treatment Technologies
- Analysis of Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Leaders Based on Chemical Treatment Technologies
- Analysis of Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Leaders Based on Emerging Technologies
- Market Coverage of Top Applicants
- Top Owners
- Highly-Cited Applicants
- Collaboration
- Top Ten Applicants' Collaborations
- The Strongest Cooperation Networks
- Top Applicant Activity
- Pioneer Companies in the Last 5 Years
- Top Applicant Clustering
- Pending Patents
- Technology Analysis
- Top Technologies
- Top Technologies Trend
- Top Membrane Filtration Technology Trend
- Top Physical Treatment Technology Trend
- Top Biological Treatment Technology Trend
- Top Chemical Treatment Technology Trend
- Top Advanced Treatment Technology Trend
- Top Emerging Technology Trend
- Top Technologies by Class
- Top Technologies by Sub-Class
- Top Technologies by Main-Group
- Top Technologies by Sub-Group
- Top Technologies and Main Trends
- Five Recent Dominant Technologies
- Key Patents
- The Main Themes of Patents
- Technology Clustering
- Top Inventors
- Key Players' Patent Profile
- Company Overview
- Patent Family Analysis
- Top Processes
- Top Technologies
- Collaboration
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Key Patents
- Topic Modeling
- Patents Clustering
Companies Featured
- Shandong Steel and Iron Co Ltd
- Univ Chongqing
- Wuhan Iron Steel Co Ltd
- Baoshan Iron Steel
- Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel
- Univ Zhejiang Technology
- China Petroleum Chem Corp
- MCC Capital Eng Res Inc Ltd
- WISDRI Eng Res Inc Ltd China
- Angang Steel Co Ltd
