Wastewater Treatment and Water Consumption Reduction Patent Landscape Report 2025: Analysis of 16,730 Patents from 2010 with Veolia Environnement, Xylem, Suez, Kurita Water, and Ecolab Leading

The Wastewater Treatment Patent Landscape Report provides an in-depth patent landscape analysis, covering 16,730 patents from 2010 to 2024, collected across major global jurisdictions. This comprehensive dataset is derived from international patent filings and includes details on market sales trends, growth projections, and technology clustering, forming the basis for examining the evolution of wastewater treatment technologies. By integrating both quantitative and qualitative data, the report establishes a solid foundation for assessing patent applications, technological advancements, and market growth in the wastewater sector. This multifaceted approach supports insights into current competitive positioning and potential areas for future expansion in municipal, industrial, and decentralized wastewater solutions.



The report is organized into key sections, each offering critical insights into various aspects of the wastewater treatment industry. The primary sections include the Patent Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players. Each section provides a unique viewpoint designed to support strategic decisions for research, investment, and competitive positioning within the wastewater domain.



Landscape Overview



The landscape overview presents a clear picture of patent activity in wastewater treatment, tracing trends from 2010 to 2024. The analysis reveals a significant increase in patent filings over 14 years, with a sharp acceleration since 2016 and a peak in 2023. China leads globally with the largest number of patents, followed by the United States and Japan, while Europe, South Korea, and India also show notable contributions. The strong growth trend reflects increasing R&D and policy-driven adoption of advanced wastewater technologies, with most recent filings expected to translate into new commercial and municipal projects in the coming years.



Market Analysis Section



The market analysis section explores the commercial dimensions of the wastewater treatment sector, including global market value, sales trends, and regional segmentation. The global wastewater treatment market was valued at ~$300 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a 6-7% CAGR through 2030. Municipal wastewater accounts for the largest share, followed by industrial applications in sectors such as chemicals, energy, and food processing. Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, leads in infrastructure expansion, while North America and Europe focus heavily on upgrading existing systems to meet stricter environmental regulations. Aligning market data with patent activity reveals strong overlaps between regions of high R&D intensity and government investment, indicating high-growth potential in resource recovery, energy-efficient treatment, and decentralized wastewater systems.



Technology Analysis Section



The technology analysis section reviews core areas in wastewater innovation, such as biological treatment processes, membrane filtration, sludge management, and resource recovery. Top IPC categories include C02F (treatment of water, waste water, sewage), B01D (separation), and C02P (sewage treatment). Leading technology trends include anaerobic digestion for energy generation, membrane bioreactors (MBRs), advanced oxidation processes (AOPs), and nutrient recovery from sludge. This section pinpoints the technology clusters and dominant patent themes shaping the future of wastewater management and resource recovery.



Top Player Section



The top player section offers insights into leading organizations in wastewater treatment innovation, such as Veolia Environnement SA, Xylem Inc., Suez SA, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and Ecolab Inc. Each player is profiled by patent holdings, technology focus, and market reach. For instance, Veolia leads with extensive patents in integrated wastewater solutions, sludge-to-energy technologies, and advanced desalination pre-treatment, while Xylem focuses on smart water monitoring, energy-efficient pumps, and digital optimization systems. The report also maps collaboration networks among key players, showing how strategic alliances and research partnerships are accelerating innovation and market adoption worldwide.



Overall, the report provides a comprehensive view of the wastewater treatment industry - from patent and market trends to competitive dynamics and technological priorities. Each section interlinks to present a cohesive understanding of the state and future direction of wastewater treatment science and commercialization. By blending patent data, market insights, and in-depth analysis of key technologies and players, the report functions as an essential guide for stakeholders in R&D, policy-making, and investment who aim to leverage advancements in wastewater treatment for sustainable growth.



What You Will Get:

200+ Pages PDF Full Report

40+ Pages PDF Slides

Excel File of each figure including extended data

Key Topics Covered:

Patent Landscape Overview

Patent Family Analysis

Patent-Market Coverage

Geographical jurisdiction

Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Activity Based On Technology

Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Distribution Based On Membrane Filtration Technologies

Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Distribution Based On Physical Treatment Technologies

Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Distribution Based On Advanced Treatment Technologies

Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Distribution Based On Emerging Technologies

Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Distribution Based On Chemical Treatment Technologies

Global Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Distribution Based On Biological Treatment Technologies

Market and Competitor Analysis

Market at a Glance

Market Share of Main Producers

Some of the Main Processes in Wastewater Treatment And Water Consumption Reduction Production

Top Applicants

Top Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Applicants Based on Technology

Analysis of Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Leaders Based on Membrane Filtration Technologies

Analysis of Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Leaders Based on Physical Treatment Technologies

Analysis of Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Leaders Based on Biological Treatment Technologies

Analysis of Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Leaders Based on Advanced Treatment Technologies

Analysis of Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Leaders Based on Chemical Treatment Technologies

Analysis of Wastewater Treatment And Water Patent Leaders Based on Emerging Technologies

Market Coverage of Top Applicants

Top Owners

Highly-Cited Applicants

Collaboration

Top Ten Applicants' Collaborations

The Strongest Cooperation Networks

Top Applicant Activity

Pioneer Companies in the Last 5 Years

Top Applicant Clustering

Pending Patents

Technology Analysis

Top Technologies

Top Technologies Trend

Top Membrane Filtration Technology Trend

Top Physical Treatment Technology Trend

Top Biological Treatment Technology Trend

Top Chemical Treatment Technology Trend

Top Advanced Treatment Technology Trend

Top Emerging Technology Trend

Top Technologies by Class

Top Technologies by Sub-Class

Top Technologies by Main-Group

Top Technologies by Sub-Group

Top Technologies and Main Trends

Five Recent Dominant Technologies

Key Patents

The Main Themes of Patents

Technology Clustering

Top Inventors

Key Players' Patent Profile

Company Overview

Patent Family Analysis

Top Processes

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key Patents

Topic Modeling

Patents Clustering

Companies Featured

Shandong Steel and Iron Co Ltd

Univ Chongqing

Wuhan Iron Steel Co Ltd

Baoshan Iron Steel

Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel

Univ Zhejiang Technology

China Petroleum Chem Corp

MCC Capital Eng Res Inc Ltd

WISDRI Eng Res Inc Ltd China

Angang Steel Co Ltd

