Nanobubbles Patent Landscape Report 2025: Market Opportunities in Water Treatment, Agriculture, Food, Healthcare, and Energy Applications - Growing Patent Activity Led by China and the US

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanobubbles Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nanobubbles Patent Landscape Report provides an in-depth patent landscape analysis, covering 15,869 patents from 2010 to 2024, collected across major global jurisdictions.

This comprehensive dataset is derived from international patent filings and includes details on market sales trends, growth projections, and technology clustering, forming the basis for examining the evolution of nanobubble technologies. By integrating both quantitative and qualitative data, the report establishes a solid foundation for assessing patent applications, technological advancements, and market growth in the nanobubbles sector. This multifaceted approach supports insights into current competitive positioning and potential areas for future expansion in nanobubble-based water treatment, agriculture, food, healthcare, and energy applications.



The report is organized into key sections, each offering critical insights into various aspects of the nanobubbles industry. The primary sections include the Patent Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players. Each section provides a unique viewpoint designed to support strategic decisions for research, investment, and competitive positioning within the nanobubbles domain.



Landscape Overview



The landscape overview presents a clear picture of patent activity in nanobubbles, tracing trends from 2010 to 2024. The analysis reveals steady growth in patent filings, with a notable acceleration after 2016 and a peak in 2022 with over 1,700 new patents. China leads globally with 6,928 patents, followed by the United States with 3,214 patents, while Japan, South Korea, and Europe also show notable contributions. The strong growth trend indicates a surge in R&D and commercial interest, with most recent filings expected to translate into new market-ready nanobubble products in the coming years.



Market Analysis Section



The market analysis section explores the commercial dimensions of the nanobubbles sector, including global market value, sales trends, and regional segmentation. The nanobubbles market was valued at USD 100 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a 28% CAGR through 2030. Water and wastewater treatment accounts for the largest share of commercial applications, followed by agriculture, aquaculture, and food processing. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and Japan, leads in deployment, followed by North America and Europe. Aligning market data with patent activity reveals strong overlaps between regions of high R&D intensity and emerging commercial adoption, highlighting growth potential in environmental remediation and healthcare applications.



Technology Analysis Section



The technology analysis section reviews core areas in nanobubble innovation, such as generation systems, dissolution and stability enhancement, and application-specific integration. Top IPC categories include C02F1/00 (treatment of water, wastewater, or sewage), B01F3/04 (mixing gases with liquids), and A61K33/00 (medicinal preparations containing inorganic active ingredients). Leading technology trends include nanobubble generators for industrial-scale applications, oxygen and ozone nanobubble systems for sterilization, and advanced monitoring systems for nanobubble size and concentration. This section pinpoints the technology clusters and dominant patent themes shaping the next generation of nanobubble innovations.



Top Player Section



The top player section offers insights into leading organizations in nanobubble innovation, such as Moleaer Inc., Ebara Corp., Mazzei Injector Company LLC, Idec Co. Ltd., and Osaka Gas Co. Ltd. Each player is profiled by patent holdings, technology focus, and market reach. For instance, Moleaer Inc. leads in nanobubble generation and application systems for agriculture and water treatment, while Ebara Corp. emphasizes high-efficiency generators and integration with environmental engineering solutions. The report also maps collaboration networks among key players, showing how strategic alliances and research partnerships are accelerating innovation and expanding market presence.



Overall, the report provides a comprehensive view of the nanobubbles industry - from patent and market trends to competitive dynamics and technological priorities. Each section interlinks to present a cohesive understanding of the state and future direction of nanobubble science and commercialization. By blending patent data, market insights, and in-depth analysis of key technologies and players, the report functions as an essential guide for stakeholders in R&D, policy-making, and investment who aim to leverage advancements in nanobubbles for market success.



What You Will Get:

120+ Pages PDF Full Report

40+ Pages PDF Slides

Excel File of each figure including extended data

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:

Chief Marketing Officer

Business Development Professionals

Corporate Strategy Executives

R&D and Innovation Officers

Investment Analysts

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Sales Directors

Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing

Heads of Marketing

Analysts

Corporate Planning Professionals

Product Marketing Managers

Market Intelligence Experts

Heads of Innovation

Strategy Heads

Chief Operating Officers

Business Analysts

Sales Consultants

Academics

Key Topics Covered:



Key Findings



Executive Summary



Introduction



Patent Landscape Overview

Patent Family Analysis

Patent-Market Coverage

Geographical jurisdiction

Global Distribution of Nanobubble Patents by Generation Model

Global Distribution of Nanobubble Patents by Gas Composition

Global Nanobubbles Patent Activity by Application

Market and Competitor Analysis

Market at a Glance

Market Share of Main Players

Some of The Main Processes in Nanobubbles

Top Applicants

Analysis of Nanobubble Patent Leaders by Generation Model

Analysis of Nanobubbles Leaders by Gas Composition

Top Nanobubbles Applicants by Application

Market Coverage of Top Applicants

Top Owners

Highly-Cited Applicants

Collaboration

Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

The strongest cooperation networks

Top applicant activity

Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

Top applicant clustering

Pending patents

Technology Analysis

Top Technologies

Top Technologies Trend (By Generation Model)

Top Technologies Trend (By Gas Composition)

Nanobubbles Patent Trends Across Industries (Application)

Top Technologies by Class

Top Technologies by Sub-Class

Top Technologies by Main-Group

Top Technologies by Sub-Group

Top Technologies and Main Trends

Five Recent dominant technologies

Key Patents

The main themes of patents

Technology clustering

Top inventors

Key Players' Patent Profile

Canon KK

Canon KK company Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Technologies

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Nanjing Yanchang Reaction Tech Research Institute Co. Ltd.

Nanjing Yanchang Reaction Tech Research Institute Co. Ltd. Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Technologies

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

AquaSolution Corp

AquaSolution Corp. Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Products

Top Technologies

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services Corporation

Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services Corporation Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Products

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patent Clustering

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Corporation Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. company Overview

Patent family analysis

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Moleaer Inc.

Moleaer Inc. company Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Products

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Rinnai Corporation

Rinnai Corporation company Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Products

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Ilsung Synthesie Machinery Co., Ltd

Ilsung Synthesie Machinery Co., Ltd. Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Processes

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

Sharp KK

Sharp KK company Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0gdru

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.