Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Control Market Worth USD 21.43 by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vehicle toll collection and access control market size reported a value of USD 12.49 billion in 2025, and according to estimates, it will reach USD 21.43 billion by 2034, as outlined in a study from Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.
The vehicle toll collection and access control market has been growing in recent periods due to increasing adoption of electronic tolling systems that enhance efficiency, reduce congestion, and support smart transportation infrastructure.
All the Stats, Charts & Insights You Need - Get the Databook Now: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/download-sample/1089
Key Highlights of the Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Control Market
- By region, North America dominated the vehicle toll collection and access control market, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.
- By toll collection type, the electronic toll collection segment led the vehicle toll collection and access control market, whereas the agricultural machinery segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.
- By application type, the roads led the vehicle toll collection and access control market, whereas the tunnels segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.
Market Overview
The vehicle toll collection and access control market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by the growing demand for smooth revenue collection across highways, city streets, and commercial buildings, as well as for effective traffic management and less congestion.
To replace manuka systems and facilitate quicker transactions and increased road safety, governments and transportation authorities are investing more in automated access control systems and electronic toll collection. Improvements in RFID, ANPR, and AI-based technologies, which increase accuracy and lower operating costs, further support the market.
The industry is anticipated to grow considerably because of smart city initiatives and rising car ownership globally, providing prospects for infrastructure developers and technology suppliers.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardsautomotive.com
New Trends in the Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Control Market
- AI and Computer Vision in Tolling: Artificial intelligence and computer vision are being increasingly used in tolling systems to improve accuracy. Modern systems can now recognize number plates and classify vehicles even in poor weather or low-light conditions, which reduces manual intervention and speeds up tolling operations.
- Shift Towards Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF): A major trend is the move away from traditional toll booths to multi-lane free flow systems where vehicles can pass at highway speed without stopping. This not only reduces congestion but also cuts down on fuel waste and makes travel more convenient.
- Tag Standardization and Interoperability: Governments and toll operators are focusing on creating a unified tolling ecosystem. The idea of “one vehicle, one tag” is gaining ground, ensuring that drivers don’t need multiple toll tags for different regions. This helps reduce confusion and ensures smooth payments across networks
- Integration of Digital and Contactless Payments: The adoption of mobile wallets, QR codes, and contactless payment options is becoming a norm in tolling. This aligns with the global push toward cashless economies and gives commuters faster, safer, and more flexible ways to pay.
- Expansion of Access Control Beyond Highways: Access control systems are no longer limited to toll plazas. Residential complexes, office parks, airports, and parking facilities are installing advanced gate management systems with ANPR and IoT integration. This trend is making vehicle management and security more seamless in both public and private spaces.
- Use of Satellite and GPS-Based Tolling: Some regions are experimenting with satellite-based tolling, where charges are calculated on the distance traveled rather than at fixed toll points. This reduces the need for heavy roadside infrastructure and provides a fairer and more efficient way of collecting tolls.
Market Dynamics
Driver
Rising Vehicle Ownership and Traffic Congestion
There is an urgent need for automated solutions because of the increased traffic and longer commutes caused by the growing number of vehicles on highways and city roads. Electronic toll collection systems facilitate smooth contactless transactions, which help to relieve traffic and longer commutes caused by the growing number of vehicles on highways and city roads.
Electronic toll collection systems facilitate smooth contactless transactions, which help to relieve traffic jams at toll plazas. By enabling authorities to track and optimize traffic flow in real time, these systems also enhance overall traffic management. Given how ineffective traditional manual toll collection is becoming in areas that are rapidly urbanizing, this trend is especially important.
More Insights of Towards Automotive:
- Electric Boat and Ship Market Driven by 12.47% CAGR - The electric boat and ship market is projected to reach USD 24.77 billion by 2034, expanding from USD 8.60 billion in 2025.
- Passenger Car Accessories Market Driven by 11.21% CAGR - The passenger car accessories market is expected to grow from USD 251.11 billion in 2025 to USD 653.38 billion by 2034.
- Automotive Coolant Market Driven by 11.77% CAGR - The automotive coolant market is projected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2034, expanding from USD 6.21 billion in 2025.
- Automotive Fuel Filter Market Driven by 5.46% CAGR - The automotive fuel filter market is expected to increase from USD 3.81 billion in 2025 to USD 6.16 billion by 2034.
- Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Size Driven at 4.67% CAGR - The global automotive pressure sensor market size is calculated at USD 13.53 million in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 20.03 million by 2034.
- Off-highway Vehicles Market Key Trends - The off-highway vehicles market is forecast to grow from USD 588.92 billion in 2025 to USD 1078.16 billion by 2034.
- Automotive Lighting Market Size Driven by 5.99% CAGR - The automotive lighting market is projected to reach USD 61.88 billion by 2034, growing from USD 36.66 billion in 2025.
- Electric Vehicle Battery Coolant Market Driven by 3.85% CAGR - The electric vehicle battery coolant market is projected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2034, expanding from USD 2.24 billion in 2025.
- Connected Ship Market Outlook Scenario Planning & Strategic Insights for 2034 - The connected ship market is projected to reach USD 25.73 billion by 2034, expanding from USD 13.16 billion in 2025.
- Automotive Smart Key Market Size Drives at 5.42% CAGR - The global automotive smart key market is forecasted to expand from USD 20.34 billion in 2025 to USD 29.89 billion by 2034.
Restraints
Technical Complexity and Maintenance Challenges
RFID, ANPR, and AI-based analytics are examples of sophisticated technologies used in advanced toll and access control systems. To guarantee dependability, these systems need to be maintained by qualified technicians and updated frequently.
Customer dissatisfaction, operational losses, and traffic delays can result from any technical issue. Furthermore, problems with interoperability among various system providers can hinder smooth adoption across regions and make deployment more difficult
Opportunity
Integration with Smart City Initiatives
Access control and toll collection solutions have a lot of opportunities as a result of the global movement toward smart cities. Integration with intelligent traffic management systems can facilitate real-time monitoring, optimize vehicle flow, and lessen congestion.
The need for solutions that link parking tolling and urban mobility platforms is growing among governments and private developers. Innovative services that improve user experience and operational efficiency, like dynamic pricing and predictive traffic analytics, are also made possible by this integration.
Get the latest insights on automotive industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/get-an-annual-membership
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the market because of the early adoption of electronic toll collection technologies, the high rate of vehicle owners, and the highly developed highway infrastructure. The area gains from significant government funding for cutting-edge traffic control systems and smart transportation projects.
North America's dominant position in the market is further supported by the existence of significant technology providers and regular upgrades to access control and toll systems.
U.S. Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Control Market Trends
In the U.S., the vehicle toll collection and access control market is rapidly evolving as states and tolling authorities push for cashless, free-flowing transportation systems. With many states completely doing away with physical toll booths, electronic toll collection via RFID ANPR, and mobile-based payments is quickly taking over.
The use of all-electronic and distance-based tolling schemes is also expanding with the goals of lowering operating costs, enhancing safety, and easing traffic. With the aid of cutting-edge AI-driven recognition technologies, access control solutions are spreading beyond highways to include gated communities, airports, and commercial parking facilities.
Strong investments in intelligent infrastructure and a growing focus on smooth online payment methods have made the U. S. expected to continue to lead the way in modernizing access control and tolling innovation.
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increased vehicle density, growing highway and road networks, and fast urbanization. Increasingly, governments in the area are implementing access control and automated tolling systems to ease traffic and boost productivity. This market segment is expanding at a faster rate in Asia Pacific due to rising investments in smart city projects and the increasing demand for updated infrastructure.
India Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Control Market Trends
In India, the vehicle toll collection and access control market is witnessing rapid transformation, propelled by growing highway modernization projects and government-backed digital initiatives. The majority of toll plazas have already switched to FASTag from cash-based transactions due to its nationwide adoption, which has greatly reduced traffic and increased transparency.
More standardization, the removal of duplicate tags, and more efficient operations are the recent goals of the One Vehicle One FASTag program. A move toward integrated smart mobility infrastructure is evident in the deployment of access control systems not only on highways but also in parking lots, airports, and apartment complexes.
India's market for tolling and access control is anticipated to grow gradually over the next several years due to factors like rising urbanization, rising car ownership, and the government's emphasis on digital payments and intelligent transportation systems.
Elevate your automotive strategy with Towards Automotive. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/schedule-meeting
Segmental Analysis
By Toll Collection Type
Electronic toll collection segment dominated the market as it offers high efficiency, reduced waiting times, and lower operational costs compared to manual toll collection. ETC systems, including RFID-based tags and ANPR technology, enable seamless, cashless transactions and improve overall traffic management. Their widespread adoption across major highways and urban toll plazas has cemented their leading position in the market
Entry/Exit toll collection segment dominated the market, fueled by the need for accurate tolling over shorter travel distances and rising urban mobility demands. By enabling automated tracking of vehicle entry and exit points, these systems help to ease traffic at commercial establishments and urban toll plazas. The increasing use of digital payment systems and their integration with smart city infrastructure are two more factors driving this market's expansion.
By Application Type
Road segment dominated the market as the majority of toll collection and access control systems are deployed on highways, expressways, and urban arterial roads. Roads require efficient toll management to handle high traffic volumes, making them a primary focus for technology providers. The extensive network of toll roads globally, combined with government initiatives for traffic modernization, sustains the dominance of this application type.
Tunnels segment dominated the vehicle toll collection and access control market because more infrastructure projects are being undertaken in mountainous and urban areas, where tunnel construction is growing. Tunnel access control and automated tolling systems improve traffic safety, ease confined space congestion, and guarantee efficient vehicle flow. Government spending on tunnel infrastructure and technological developments is the main factor propelling this market's expansion.
Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Control Market designed specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. Towards Automotive dashboard offers in-depth statistical insights, segment-wise market analysis, regional share breakdowns, comprehensive company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive benchmarking, this all-in-one platform is your strategic gateway to smarter, data-driven decisions.
Access Now: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/contact-us
Recent Developments
- In April 2024, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission launched a new toll collection system, marking the culmination of a five-year modernization project. The system went live at approximately 2 am EDT.
- In January 2025, STAR Systems International acquired V Track ID, a technology company specializing in vehicle connectivity and data gathering to enhance its tolling technology offerings.
Market Companies
- Magnetic AutoControl GmbH
- Nedap NV
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
- Feig Electronics
- Automatic Systems
- TRMI Systems Integration
- Schneider Electric SE
- TransCore Holdings Inc.
- Xerox Corporation
- Siemens AG
- DENSO Corporation
- Thales Group
Market Segmentation
By Toll Collection Type
- Barrier Toll Collection
- Entry/Exit Toll Collection
- Electronic Toll Collection
By Application Type
- Bridges
- Roads
- Tunnels
By Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/price/1089
Become a Valued Research Partner with Us - Schedule a meeting: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/schedule-meeting
Request a Custom Case Study Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardsautomotive.com
About Us
Towards Automotive is a leading research and consulting firm specializing in the global automotive industry. We deliver actionable insights across key segments such as electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, connected cars, automotive software, aftermarket services, and more. Our expert team supports both global enterprises and start-ups with tailored research on market trends, technology, and consumer behavior. With a focus on accuracy and innovation, we empower clients to make informed decisions and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Stay Connected with Towards Automotive:
- Find us on Social Platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram
- Subscribe to Our Newsletter: Towards AutoTech
- Read Our Printed Chronicle: Automotive Web Wire
- Visit Towards Automotive for In-depth Market Insights: Towards Automotive
- APAC: +91 9356 9282 04 | Europe: +44 778 256 0738 | North America: +1 8044 4193 44
- Get ahead of the trends – follow us for exclusive insights and industry updates: Tumbler | Bloglovin | Medium | Hashnode | Pinterest
Towards Automotive Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out:
- Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size - Drives at 21.50% CAGR
- Automotive Actuators Market Size - Driven by 12.35% CAGR
- Automotive Air Filter Market Size - Drives at 4.18% CAGR
- Automotive Fuel Cell System Market Size - Drives at 19.58% CAGR
- Automotive Brake System Market - Drives at 5.71% CAGR
- Wireless Charging Electric Vehicle Market - Drives 37.06% CAGR
- Automotive Sunroof Market Size - Driven by 7.29% CAGR
- Automotive Actuators Market - Drives at USD 107.86 Bn by 2034
- Automotive Robotics Market - Driven by 8.36% CAGR
- Automotive Fuel Tank Market - Driven by 4.74% CAGR