Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Control Market Worth USD 21.43 by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vehicle toll collection and access control market size reported a value of USD 12.49 billion in 2025, and according to estimates, it will reach USD 21.43 billion by 2034, as outlined in a study from Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The vehicle toll collection and access control market has been growing in recent periods due to increasing adoption of electronic tolling systems that enhance efficiency, reduce congestion, and support smart transportation infrastructure.

Key Highlights of the Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Control Market

By region, North America dominated the vehicle toll collection and access control market, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By toll collection type, the electronic toll collection segment led the vehicle toll collection and access control market.

By application type, the roads led the vehicle toll collection and access control market, whereas the tunnels segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.



Market Overview

The vehicle toll collection and access control market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by the growing demand for smooth revenue collection across highways, city streets, and commercial buildings, as well as for effective traffic management and less congestion.

To replace manuka systems and facilitate quicker transactions and increased road safety, governments and transportation authorities are investing more in automated access control systems and electronic toll collection. Improvements in RFID, ANPR, and AI-based technologies, which increase accuracy and lower operating costs, further support the market.

The industry is anticipated to grow considerably because of smart city initiatives and rising car ownership globally, providing prospects for infrastructure developers and technology suppliers.

New Trends in the Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Control Market

AI and Computer Vision in Tolling: Artificial intelligence and computer vision are being increasingly used in tolling systems to improve accuracy. Modern systems can now recognize number plates and classify vehicles even in poor weather or low-light conditions, which reduces manual intervention and speeds up tolling operations.

Shift Towards Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF): A major trend is the move away from traditional toll booths to multi-lane free flow systems where vehicles can pass at highway speed without stopping. This not only reduces congestion but also cuts down on fuel waste and makes travel more convenient.

Tag Standardization and Interoperability: Governments and toll operators are focusing on creating a unified tolling ecosystem. The idea of "one vehicle, one tag" is gaining ground, ensuring that drivers don't need multiple toll tags for different regions. This helps reduce confusion and ensures smooth payments across networks

Integration of Digital and Contactless Payments: The adoption of mobile wallets, QR codes, and contactless payment options is becoming a norm in tolling. This aligns with the global push toward cashless economies and gives commuters faster, safer, and more flexible ways to pay.

Expansion of Access Control Beyond Highways: Access control systems are no longer limited to toll plazas. Residential complexes, office parks, airports, and parking facilities are installing advanced gate management systems with ANPR and IoT integration. This trend is making vehicle management and security more seamless in both public and private spaces.

Use of Satellite and GPS-Based Tolling: Some regions are experimenting with satellite-based tolling, where charges are calculated on the distance traveled rather than at fixed toll points. This reduces the need for heavy roadside infrastructure and provides a fairer and more efficient way of collecting tolls.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising Vehicle Ownership and Traffic Congestion

There is an urgent need for automated solutions because of the increased traffic and longer commutes caused by the growing number of vehicles on highways and city roads. Electronic toll collection systems facilitate smooth contactless transactions, which help to relieve traffic and longer commutes caused by the growing number of vehicles on highways and city roads.

Electronic toll collection systems facilitate smooth contactless transactions, which help to relieve traffic jams at toll plazas. By enabling authorities to track and optimize traffic flow in real time, these systems also enhance overall traffic management. Given how ineffective traditional manual toll collection is becoming in areas that are rapidly urbanizing, this trend is especially important.

More Insights of Towards Automotive:

Restraints

Technical Complexity and Maintenance Challenges

RFID, ANPR, and AI-based analytics are examples of sophisticated technologies used in advanced toll and access control systems. To guarantee dependability, these systems need to be maintained by qualified technicians and updated frequently.

Customer dissatisfaction, operational losses, and traffic delays can result from any technical issue. Furthermore, problems with interoperability among various system providers can hinder smooth adoption across regions and make deployment more difficult

Opportunity

Integration with Smart City Initiatives

Access control and toll collection solutions have a lot of opportunities as a result of the global movement toward smart cities. Integration with intelligent traffic management systems can facilitate real-time monitoring, optimize vehicle flow, and lessen congestion.

The need for solutions that link parking tolling and urban mobility platforms is growing among governments and private developers. Innovative services that improve user experience and operational efficiency, like dynamic pricing and predictive traffic analytics, are also made possible by this integration.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market because of the early adoption of electronic toll collection technologies, the high rate of vehicle owners, and the highly developed highway infrastructure. The area gains from significant government funding for cutting-edge traffic control systems and smart transportation projects.

North America's dominant position in the market is further supported by the existence of significant technology providers and regular upgrades to access control and toll systems.

U.S. Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Control Market Trends

In the U.S., the vehicle toll collection and access control market is rapidly evolving as states and tolling authorities push for cashless, free-flowing transportation systems. With many states completely doing away with physical toll booths, electronic toll collection via RFID ANPR, and mobile-based payments is quickly taking over.

The use of all-electronic and distance-based tolling schemes is also expanding with the goals of lowering operating costs, enhancing safety, and easing traffic. With the aid of cutting-edge AI-driven recognition technologies, access control solutions are spreading beyond highways to include gated communities, airports, and commercial parking facilities.

Strong investments in intelligent infrastructure and a growing focus on smooth online payment methods have made the U. S. expected to continue to lead the way in modernizing access control and tolling innovation.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increased vehicle density, growing highway and road networks, and fast urbanization. Increasingly, governments in the area are implementing access control and automated tolling systems to ease traffic and boost productivity. This market segment is expanding at a faster rate in Asia Pacific due to rising investments in smart city projects and the increasing demand for updated infrastructure.

India Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Control Market Trends

In India, the vehicle toll collection and access control market is witnessing rapid transformation, propelled by growing highway modernization projects and government-backed digital initiatives. The majority of toll plazas have already switched to FASTag from cash-based transactions due to its nationwide adoption, which has greatly reduced traffic and increased transparency.

More standardization, the removal of duplicate tags, and more efficient operations are the recent goals of the One Vehicle One FASTag program. A move toward integrated smart mobility infrastructure is evident in the deployment of access control systems not only on highways but also in parking lots, airports, and apartment complexes.

India's market for tolling and access control is anticipated to grow gradually over the next several years due to factors like rising urbanization, rising car ownership, and the government's emphasis on digital payments and intelligent transportation systems.

Segmental Analysis

By Toll Collection Type

Electronic toll collection segment dominated the market as it offers high efficiency, reduced waiting times, and lower operational costs compared to manual toll collection. ETC systems, including RFID-based tags and ANPR technology, enable seamless, cashless transactions and improve overall traffic management. Their widespread adoption across major highways and urban toll plazas has cemented their leading position in the market

Entry/Exit toll collection segment dominated the market, fueled by the need for accurate tolling over shorter travel distances and rising urban mobility demands. By enabling automated tracking of vehicle entry and exit points, these systems help to ease traffic at commercial establishments and urban toll plazas. The increasing use of digital payment systems and their integration with smart city infrastructure are two more factors driving this market's expansion.

By Application Type

Road segment dominated the market as the majority of toll collection and access control systems are deployed on highways, expressways, and urban arterial roads. Roads require efficient toll management to handle high traffic volumes, making them a primary focus for technology providers. The extensive network of toll roads globally, combined with government initiatives for traffic modernization, sustains the dominance of this application type.

Tunnels segment dominated the vehicle toll collection and access control market because more infrastructure projects are being undertaken in mountainous and urban areas, where tunnel construction is growing. Tunnel access control and automated tolling systems improve traffic safety, ease confined space congestion, and guarantee efficient vehicle flow. Government spending on tunnel infrastructure and technological developments is the main factor propelling this market's expansion.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission launched a new toll collection system, marking the culmination of a five-year modernization project. The system went live at approximately 2 am EDT.

In January 2025, STAR Systems International acquired V Track ID, a technology company specializing in vehicle connectivity and data gathering to enhance its tolling technology offerings.

Market Companies

Magnetic AutoControl GmbH

Nedap NV

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Feig Electronics

Automatic Systems

TRMI Systems Integration

Schneider Electric SE

TransCore Holdings Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Siemens AG

DENSO Corporation

Thales Group

Market Segmentation

By Toll Collection Type

Barrier Toll Collection

Entry/Exit Toll Collection

Electronic Toll Collection



By Application Type

Bridges

Roads

Tunnels



By Geography

North America United States Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa





